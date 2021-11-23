ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter and Fiancee Melanie Martin Welcome Their 1st Child, a Baby Boy After an Emergency C-Section

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Aaron Carter’s cutie! The singer’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, gave birth to their baby boy on Monday, November 22.

The “I Want Candy” singer, 33, announced the arrival of his first child, a baby boy named Prince, via Instagram, revealing Martin underwent an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor to welcome the newborn.

“My fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious, I love you son,” Carter wrote on Monday alongside a photo of him and Prince at the hospital. “Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

He added: “This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin. I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god 😇 😍👨‍👩‍👦💪🌹.”

Courtesy of Aaron Carter/Instagram

The Florida native previously showed his partner’s positive pregnancy test in a March Instagram video captioned, “Watch to see the results. #blessed #family.” In the footage, Carter could be heard saying, “Here we go!” As for the model, 29, she posted an ultrasound photo.

Two months later, the Bulgaria native wrote that while she wasn’t “feeling well” amid her pregnancy, Carter was taking good care of her. “I love you darling,” she captioned a PDA pic with the actor in May.

Martin went on to reveal the little one’s future name in a June post. “He just wanted to say hi. #prince,” she captioned a sonogram shot at the time.

The expectant star waited until August to debut her baby bump, posing with friends in a blue dress. “Baby on board,” she wrote alongside photos from the party. “Oh, baby.”

In September, Martin gushed about Carter in a touching tribute, writing, “The couples that are meant to be, are the ones who go through everything that is meant to tear them apart and come out even stronger. Even through our darkest storms I know you’re the one I want to spend the rest of my days with @aaroncarter. I’m so blessed and grateful for the life we have built. I can’t wait to welcome our son into this world in just a few short months. I love you with all my heart. I’m so excited for our little family and all of life’s blessings coming our way. We all have ups and downs but I intend to keep my private life behind doors. You live and you learn. Xx.”

She and the songwriter, who got engaged in June 2020, previously experienced a pregnancy loss. “She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” Carter told his Instagram followers the same month that he popped the question. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

The dancer has been vocal about his dreams of becoming a father over the years, exclusively telling Us Weekly in December 2017 that his “goal” in life was to have kids.

I was thinking about adopting,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained at the time. “I turned 30 and I’m like, ‘Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too. But it has to be [with] the right person. So I’m 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up! But I do really want to have kids.”

