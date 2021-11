As you might expect in a rivalry series that is more than a century old, there have been many big games in the Oklahoma football series with in-state rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners have won 14 Big 12 championships; Oklahoma State has one to its credit (2011). Oklahoma won 18 championships as a member of the Big Eight. The two teams actually shared a Big Eight title in 1976, the only one earned by the Cowboys during their time in that conference.

