Books & Literature

Car-Themed Books That Make Perfect Gifts

By Hearst Autos Gear Team
Road & Track
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoying the automotive world doesn't necessarily mean getting dirty under the hood or watching...

www.roadandtrack.com

Road & Track

These Electronics and Gadgets Are Great Gifts for Car Lovers

We've got a blend of fun and functional gadgets, perfect for the auto obsessed. Gadgets and electronics are always an excellent choice for gifting. You can rest assured that the recipient will be giddy. Here, you'll find gaming electronics, cell-phone accessories, gadgets that play music in your car, and much more. Slide over, Caractacus Potts, there's a new gadget gifter in town.
ELECTRONICS
Austin Chronicle

Five Things That Make Perfect Luggage-Sized Gifts From the Austin Studio Tour

The Austin Studio Tour is a combination of the pre-pandemic West Austin Studio Tour and East Austin Studio Tour, all fomented and presented by Big Medium and their many community partners. The first weekend covered the West; the second weekend covered the West and the East; this final weekend (Sat.-Sun., Nov. 20-21, noon-6pm) wraps up with just the East. (You can pick up a free studio tour map at any Austin Public Library branch while supplies last; but you've got to become a member of Big Medium to earn a copy of the Austin Studio Tour Art Book.) For these final five recommendations, we've focused on studios and galleries that also offer, among their larger art objects, smaller, luggage-carryable items – ideal for gifting to your lucky family or friends, say, when you go visiting around year's end.
NWI.com

BOOKS: Helsinki in winter makes perfect setting for new thriller

When we last saw Helsinki police officer Jessica Niemi, she had solved a heinous spate of murders and escaped — or so it seemed — the clutches of a coven of witches. But alas, life isn’t always so easily wrapped up in a happy ever after ending, and poor Jessica has to deal with those darn witches again in "The Ice Coven," the second novel published in English by Finnish author Max Seeck. His first, "Witch Hunters," made the New York Times Bestseller list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Holiday gifts perfect for the bookworm on your list

As we enter the holiday season we're all trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list. Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break joined us to recommend three books that are great holiday gifts and to make the gift even more meaningful she's pairing the book with something extra.
LIFESTYLE
civiccentertv.com

Robert Shekell brings the perfect gift with ShopCadeaux

Ever wanted to show your appreciation with a gift? Whether its your coworkers, your employees, your family, or for hiring new staff, ShopCadeaux is the place to go for the perfect presentation of your present!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newstalk KGVO

26 Intriguing Montana Books That Make Great Gifts

Thoughtful gift-giving is tough. Whether you're shopping for loved ones who live here in Montana or elsewhere, they are sure to appreciate any of these wonderful books. We've included something for the person who loves to read fiction, for the historian, and those who just love nature and views of the most gorgeous state in the nation. And these aren't just for the holidays, these make perfect gifts for any special occasion.
MONTANA STATE
ABC 4

3 beautiful books that make unforgettable Christmas gifts

(Good Things Utah) – As we enter the holiday season, many of us turn to thoughts of family, gift-giving, and memories that keep us as warm as a fire during winter. Here are some great book recommendations to wrap up as a holiday gift (to yourself or someone you love). If you’ve never gifted a book, there are also plenty of ideas on how to make it even more meaningful by pairing it with something extra:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Road & Track

Auto-Themed Apparel and Accessories Make Killer Gifts for Passionate Fans

For the person on your gift list who relishes representing their automotive passion in style, these products are perfect. We’ve got shirts, kicks, and all forms of bling here, each sporting unique automotive flair. Why wear plain clothes when you can slap a car logo on 'em? As car enthusiasts ourselves, it's hard to beat unwrapping new threads emblazoned with our favorite brands. You can't go wrong here—as long as you pick the right company.
LIFESTYLE
Essence

These Black-Owned Games Make The Perfect Holiday Gifts For Families

Bring everyone together for hours of feel-good fun this holiday season with these Black-owned games that make the perfect gifts. Sponsored By Target. It’s no secret that a little friendly competition between generations always sparks joy and connection. And, there’s nothing quite like a feel-good family game night to bring everyone together for unforgettable laughs and true holiday fun. Tis’ the season to gather around the living room and crack open a great game, and we know just where you should start.
RELATIONSHIPS
culturedvultures.com

Best Books For Christmas Gifts 2021

Not to try and force any ennui about the passing of time onto our lovely readers, but I hate to inform you that it is in fact time once again for the Cultured Vultures Book Christmas Gift Guide. If it’s even possible, 2021 has been a weirder year than 2020 – but at least through it all, we’ve still had books. And said books are still the best gifts – easy to wrap, easy to post, and there is something available for almost literally anyone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WISH-TV

The perfect gift for the gadget-lover in your life

INDIAANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy David Novak let us in on the top gadgets for the holiday season. Here are his recommendations!. Designed for movie lovers, Santa Claus might surprise you with the Heyup Boxe. This portable 1080p mini smart projector can play video at native 1080p, 4K resolution, and casting a stunning 120-inch image on any screen or backdrop. You can adjust zoom and the 4 corners of the image to adapt to all sorts of screen environments. Its built-in Advanced LED Light smoothly diffuses brightness for a more relaxed viewing experience, all while its Dual Bluetooth Speakers give you movie theater sound. Featuring multiple input options (USB-C, USB-A 2.0, HDMI and a 3.5mm Audio Jack), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity, and Screen Mirroring both for iOS and Android Smartphones. Great for gaming and even karaoke, and can also run on its large built-in 7,800 mHa battery. Eye care diffuses the light to help keep your eyes safe.
ELECTRONICS
dailyjournal.net

Susan Jerger: Books are the perfect holiday tradition

The holidays are a time of family bonding and giving. Books are the best way to do both. When I first joined my husband’s family for Christmas Eve celebrations many years ago, I was charmed by their Polar Express tradition. Each year, they end festivities by cracking open a well-worn copy of the Chris Van Allsburg picture book. Everyone takes a turn reading a page, ringing a bell, and then passing the book on to the next family member. They always start from youngest to oldest and repeat until the last page.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

12 Ways to Make Books Gifts Even More Beautiful and Exciting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Simply put, books make great, versatile gifts. Be it a coffee table stunner, your favorite author’s new release, or a classic novel that you staunchly believe any enthusiastic reader will love, the process of choosing a special and giving a book is a meaningful experience. As is, of course, getting a lovingly selected book from a close friend or new acquaintance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
inputmag.com

These AirPods Pro accessories make perfect gifts for Apple lovers

As far as earbuds are concerned, Apple’s AirPods Pro are one of the best gifts you can give right now, and yet, even with all that value, there are still a few ways to make them an ever sweeter deal. We’re talking about accessories. If you’re looking to surprise someone...
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

These Gift Boxes From LifeToGo Make the Perfect Holiday Presents

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. ‘Tis the season to celebrate with loved ones. And there’s no better way to show how much you care than by giving a curated gift box. LifeToGo has a wonderful selection of holiday box sets, from skincare to spices. These curated gifts feature beauty, wellness and culinary favorites. Read on to shop our top picks. Happy Holidays!
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

These 3 easy dessert recipes make the perfect gift for any Thanksgiving host

Chef Anthony Contrino's family has a saying: "Never show up with your arms swinging," which means you should never come to a party empty-handed. What's one of the best things to bring to a holiday gathering? Food, of course! That's why in this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony is showcasing three festive fall treats that are perfect to whip up before heading to Thanksgiving, or any get-together.
RECIPES
Daily Herald

Three book suggestions that would make great gifts for your cycling enthusiast

"Methinks that the moment my legs begin to move, my thoughts begin to flow." For Thoreau, walking in the woods fired his neurons. For me, it's biking. But when Mother Nature incarcerates me indoors, bicycling books stimulate. These three potential holiday gifts may juice your cortex, too. Each highlights biking's diverse impact worldwide, and each offers another reviewer to keep me honest.
CHICAGO, IL
bookriot.com

11 Perfect Queer Books Without Romances

Queer books without romances are especially important (and wonderful) because so often, queer characters in books are defined by their sexuality. Don’t get me wrong — I love a queer romance! But a queer character is still queer if they don’t have a partner. A queer character is still queer if they’re not interested in romance. We deserve stories that celebrate all facets of queer life — not just who we fall in love with.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

