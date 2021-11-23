ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady aims to avoid first 3-game skid in nearly two decades as Bucs face Giants

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One of the perks of winning as much as Tom Brady has during an unmatched NFL career is rarely having to answer questions about prolonged stretches of losing.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t lost more than two games in a row in 19 years, a streak he’ll try to keep alive when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the improving New York Giants on Monday night.

Brady is on pace to set personal bests in yards passing and touchdowns. He’s also coming off losses at New Orleans and Washington in which he was not at his best.

The only time the 44-year-old quarterback has lost as many as three consecutive starts was in 2002. That was Brady’s first season as a full-time starter with New England, which endured a four-game skid on the way to a 9-7 finish.

