UK PM defends social care reform plan as backbench revolt simmers

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted his plans for reform of social care funding are "incredibly generous" as he sought to head off a looming backbench revolt. Some Conservative MPs warned they will not support the new policy to cap care costs in England, which critics...

www.lse.co.uk

Shropshire Star

Social care reforms ‘a working-class dementia tax’, says Starmer

The Labour leader raised concerns over the Government’s care plans during Prime Minister’s Questions. Boris Johnson is fronting a “pickpocketing operation” to introduce a “working-class dementia tax” via his social care reforms, according to Sir Keir Starmer. The Labour leader repeatedly pressed the Prime Minister over whether people would have...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Andrew Dilnot
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 insists PM ‘well’ after speech and Rayner pans ‘tax on north’ care plans

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson “is well” amid concerns for his welfare following a rambling speech he gave to business leaders on Monday, in which he went on a tangent about the Peppa Pig theme park. “He seemed to have lost the plot,” a Tory MP told The Independent. “He has obviously been under a great deal of stress for the last fortnight, and I think he needs a break.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner earlier branded the government’s changes to England’s social care system a “con” and a form of “inheritance tax on the north” – accusing...
U.K.
BBC

Claims about social care reform fact-checked

Plans to reform the way people pay for social care in England have been voted on by MPs. The government's proposals were approved but it faced significant opposition from other political parties and some of its own MPs - with concerns that not enough is being done to protect the poorest pensioners.
HEALTH
newschain

Johnson faces Tory pressure after chaotic speech and social care revolt

Boris Johnson faces pressure within the Tory party to re-establish his grip following a chaotic speech to business leaders and a revolt over social care. Senior Tory Jeremy Hunt said it had “not been a great month” for the Government, “not just on trivial issues like speeches going wrong but on much more serious issues like parliamentary standards”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Significant Tory rebellion as social care plan voted through Commons

Boris Johnson narrowly saw off a Tory rebellion last night to get his amended health and social care plans through the Commons. The PM’s hefty 80-seat majority was slashed to just 26 as MPs voted 272-246 in favour. But just as it was in the vote to rip up sleaze rules earlier this month, it was perhaps what didn’t happen that tells much of the story. On top of the 19 rebels who defied whips to join the Labour Party in voting against the government – former senior ministers Esther McVey and Mark Harper among them – there were around 70 Conservatives who either abstained or had no ballot recorded. Theresa May, Robert Buckland, Sir Ian Duncan Smith, David Davis, Jeremy Hunt, and Tom Tugendhat were some of the Tory heavyweights who felt they couldn’t justify backing changes to the £86,000 cap on social care costs. It remains to be seen whether the bill will get through parliament in its current form. Immediately more concerning for the PM may be the reaction from some within his own party to the speech he gave to business leaders yesterday. The general consensus is that he made a pig’s ear of an address to the CBI annual conference in the Port of Tyne and the story makes the front of most news outlets this morning, including the Financial Times, which brands the speech the “northern ramble”.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Alliance News#Cbi
carehomeprofessional.com

PM narrowly wins vote on social care plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has narrowly won a Commons’ vote on his social care plans despite criticism that the reforms will hit poorer households. The proposals, which will mean council support payment will not be included in a new £86,000 social care costs cap, were approved by 272 votes to 246.
HEALTH
BBC

Social care: Boris Johnson defends his plan amid criticism over the cost cap

Boris Johnson has insisted his plan for social care will help tackle a "long standing social injustice" over cost. The government unveiled its suite of proposals in September, including an £86,000 cap on personal care costs. The prime minister insisted the new system would be "incredibly generous". Speaking at a...
HEALTH
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s social care reforms are grossly unfair

Ever been to Peppa Pig World?” the prime minister asked the bemused delegates at the CBI conference. Not many had, it seems, not least because of the Covid-19 lockdowns over the past 20 months or so, the imposition of which not being aided by Boris Johnson’s disastrous prevarications and confusions.
U.K.
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM facing rebellion on social care plan branded ‘inheritance tax on the north’

There’s no rest for the wicked. Following a bruising two weeks over his handling of the Paterson scandal and then diluted rail plans, Boris Johnson now potentially faces a backbench rebellion by MPs angry at his social care plans, which were sneaked out last week while eyes in Westminster were fixed on the high drama of a vote on second jobs and the PM’s appearance at a select committee. Labour and some red wall Tories are expressing concern at changes to the social care costs cap, saying they will hit the poorest hardest. A vote is expected at 10pm tonight and while Downing Street is unlikely to lose it, pushing through the plans will further sour No 10’s relationship with its northern MPs, whose patience is already being tested over the PM’s “levelling up” agenda. Elsewhere, MPs may be using private companies to reduce their tax bills, Priti Patel is coming under pressure over migrant crossings and the EU is calling on the UK to stop “posturing” in Brexit talks.
POLITICS
newschain

Threat of Tory rebellion as vote on social care plan changes looms

The Government could face a backbench rebellion on Monday amid anger from MPs that the least well-off may still have to sell their homes to pay for their care. MPs will consider on Monday whether to accept changes to the Government’s proposed social care reforms. But Red Wall Tory Christian...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Javid defends social care plans and promises ‘everyone will be better off’

Critics have said the changes will hit the poorest the hardest, as well as those in the North. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said “everyone, doesn’t matter where they live in the country, will be better off” under the Government’s new social care plans. Ministers have come under fire for...
HEALTH
The Independent

Analysis: Once again the vulnerable will suffer most from the Tories’ social care plans

The problem of social care has been ducked by successive governments going back decades, and, despite his promise on the steps of Downing Street to fix it once and for all, Boris Johnson has yet to fully deliver on this pledge.The Conservatives still have deep scars from Theresa May’s disastrous attempt to implement what was dubbed a ‘dementia tax’, which contributed to the woeful 2017 election result that ultimately left her in office but without power.Legislation was passed following the landmark report by Sir Andrew Dilnot in 2011, but politics again scuppered the plans in 2015 despite the Care Act...
HEALTH
wkzo.com

UK PM Johnson says no need to move to COVID “Plan B”

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a “Plan B” of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe. “We don’t see anything...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Community Policy