IN BRIEF: Norish changes name to Roebuck Food, shuffles leadership

Raley’s has announced the retirement of COO Kevin Konkel. His retirement, effective Jan. 7, 2022, comes after 44 years with the West Sacramento, Calif.-based company. “Kevin is the epitome of a service leader.' His knowledge, professionalism and leadership have been a source of stability and inspiration. Kevin is far more than just a business leader; he is a kind and thoughtful person who treats all people with respect and grace. He has been a source of trust and hope for the people of Raley’s,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO, in a statement. “After 44 years, he is leaving our organization an even stronger and better place than it would have been otherwise.”

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO