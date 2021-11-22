ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IN BRIEF: Norish changes name to Roebuck Food, shuffles leadership

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Norish PLC - warehousing company - Changes name to Roebuck Food Group PLC following registry by Registrar of Companies in Ireland. As a result of the name change, sale...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
mpamag.com

What do leadership changes mean for Lendesk?

Lendesk founder and CEO Alex Conconi described leadership changes at the fintech as a reinforcement of the company’s core focus upon their announcement last week. The company named Carter Zimmerman (pictured top) as its new president, with Dan MacDonald – formerly vice president of product – stepping into the chief product officer role vacated by Zimmerman.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Ince to resume trading on appointment of new Nomad

Ince Group PLC - legal and professional services firm - Shares to be restored to trading on Monday next week, following the appointment of Allenby Capital Ltd as nominated adviser with immediate effect. "The board and I appreciate the patience our investors have shown whilst we have been engaged in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Blue Prism agrees on final Vista bid worth GBP1.22 billion

Blue Prism Group PLC - Warrington, England-based robotic process automation firm - Bali Bidco Ltd, which is owned by funds managed by Austin, Texas-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, has agreed on a final offer for Blue Prism at a price of 1,250 pence per share in cash, valuing the company at GBP1.22 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-UK software firm Blue Prism agrees to Vista's $1.63 bln final takeover offer

(Adds details of deal, background) Nov 25 (Reuters) - British robotics software company Blue. billion) final takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm. Vista Equity, the parties said on Thursday, topping a proposal. from SS&C Technologies. The increased 1,250 pence-per-share cash offer from Bali. Bidco Ltd, a firm indirectly owned...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Group#Name Change#Norish Plc#Roebuck Food Group Plc#Registrar Of Companies#Cold Stores
Rochester Business Journal

Paychex announces board, executive leadership changes

Paychex Inc. on Tuesday announced some board and executive changes effective Dec.1, including naming Martin Mucci as chairman of the board, in addition to his role as CEO, which he has held since 2010. Mucci will succeed Tom Golisano as board chair. Golisano, who founded the Penfield-based company in 1971, will remain on the board as a director of ...
PENFIELD, NY
themetropreneur.com

Business Briefs: Fun Business Names, Leadership Morals & The Survival of Vinyl

Welcome to The Metropreneur’s newest series: Business Briefs. The world of academic publications features fascinating findings from real-world experiments in business and the marketplace. Here are some key takeaways and applicable nuggets of knowledge that may be helpful for your business. Fun Will Only Get Us So Far…. Researchers at...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces Key Leadership Changes

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc (NYSE: AWI) announced recently that Charlie M. Chiappone, senior vice president, Ceilings and Wall Solutions, will retire effective April 1, 2022. In conjunction with Mr. Chiappone’s retirement, the company also announced the following changes to the company’s leadership team effective Jan. 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
Times Union

New leader of food bank brings women into leadership positions

According to Molly Nicol, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, women can, in fact, have it all. They just might not be able to have it all contemporaneously. Nicol learned this in the tight-wire act of being a busy working mother and wife. On...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
roi-nj.com

EWF names new chief leadership development officer

The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy said Wednesday that it has expanded its leadership development track by promoting Linda Dolceamore to chief leadership development officer. In the seven years Dolceamore has been a part of the EWF, she has played an integral role in the...
BUSINESS
FL Radio Group

Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards Announces Leadership Changes

Daniel DeBell and Marc Hurlbut have been named to leadership positions at Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards. DeBell has been promoted to President and COO and Hurlbut to Chief Financial Officer. John Keeler, who served as President starting in 2009 announced his retirement earlier this year. He will continue to serve during the transition.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

Abraham Bergman Named CEO of Eastern Union in Leadership Shuffle

Commercial mortgage brokerage Eastern Union appointed Abraham Bergman, who has been a managing partner at the firm since its 2001 launch, as the new CEO. The company said on Wednesday that Bergman will be only the second CEO in the firm’s history as Ira Zlotowitz had held the position since Eastern Union’s inception. Zlotowitz left the firm on Nov. 15 to start his own company, GPARENCY.
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Raley’s Announces Leadership Change, More to Come

Raley’s has announced the retirement of COO Kevin Konkel. His retirement, effective Jan. 7, 2022, comes after 44 years with the West Sacramento, Calif.-based company. “Kevin is the epitome of a service leader.' His knowledge, professionalism and leadership have been a source of stability and inspiration. Kevin is far more than just a business leader; he is a kind and thoughtful person who treats all people with respect and grace. He has been a source of trust and hope for the people of Raley’s,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO, in a statement. “After 44 years, he is leaving our organization an even stronger and better place than it would have been otherwise.”
BUSINESS
cinelinx.com

Activision Blizzard Will Never Change Until Leadership Changes

In light of horrible new accusations of abuse and cover-ups, Activision Blizzard’s Board of Directors have chosen a side. Hint: it wasn’t the right side. Earlier this year, Activision Blizzard was slammed with an eye-opening lawsuit that unveiled a darker, abusive, discriminatory work environment. It described a hostile workplace where women and people of color were discriminated against, harassed, abused, and paid unreasonable wages.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Secure Trust Bank acquires AppToPay to launch new digital product

(Alliance News) - Secure Trust Bank PLC on Thursday said it acquired AppToPay Ltd to create a regulated digital product for the "buy now pay later" market. The Solihull, West Midlands-based retail and commercial bank acquired AppToPay, a Doncaster-based owner of a proprietary technology platform for its planned entry into the digital "buy now pay later" market.
BUSINESS
cruisehive.com

Carnival Corporation Leadership Named Among America’s Best

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company that serves millions of cruise travelers each year with sailings to all seven continents, has been recognized for management excellence in Inc.’s inaugural ranking of America’s most well-run companies. After a detailed analysis of more than 10,000 companies, Inc.’s inaugural listing recognized the...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Eqtec inks gasification collaboration deal with Wood

(Sharecast News) - Waste-to-energy gasification technology company Eqtec has signed a collaboration deal with energy consulting and engineering company Wood, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said that under the terms of the agreement, the two companies would target and pursue market opportunities for the development and deployment of...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Checkit plans GBP21.0 million placing to fund expansion

Checkit PLC - Cambridge-based workflow management software provider - Plans share placing to raise GBP21.0 million at price of 46 pence per share. Placing price is 4.2% discount to Thursday's closing price. To use proceeds to "take advantage of the significant opportunities presented by the growing deskless worker industry" by accelerating its go-to-market strategy and strengthening product offering. Wants to expand sales reach, increase market share in North America and invest further in product.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Kefi Gold prepares to launch Tulu Kapi despite conflict

Kefi Gold & Copper PLC - Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia - Says subsidiary Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Co has completed its recent incident management and investigations and is now preparing for the launch of the Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia. Notes threat of internal conflict in the country. Says KEFI-operated joint venture company Gold & Minerals Ltd, located in Saudi Arabia, is on track to update and upgrade its mineral resource estimate at its Hawiah copper-gold project before the end of 2021.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Meal replacement firm Huel mulling London IPO - FT

(Alliance News) -Â Meal replacement firm Huel is mulling a London float, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Huel has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on an initial public offering that could take place next year. The banks are also giving advice on a potential sale of the business in a dual-track process, although an IPO is seen as the preferred option, according to people briefing on the situation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy