ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

3 fishermen rescued near Tomales Bay after boat capsized: Coast Guard

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seCyI_0d4MnZwz00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Three fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday morning near Tomales Bay.

Officials say the boat started to take on water before capsizing about a half-mile off of Tomales Bay.

The CHP contacted the Coast Guard in San Francisco reporting that three people were on the body of the boat around 9:30 a.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvSzr_0d4MnZwz00
    Photo: U.S. Coast Guard
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYKKZ_0d4MnZwz00
    Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

A crew with the Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay arrived around 10 a.m. to assist.

The three fishermen were rescued and no injuries were reported.

They were taken to the Station Bodega Bay to be treated for hypothermia symptoms.

“Thankfully, this case had a successful outcome,” said Lt. Cmdr. Megan Dennelly, the Sector San Francisco Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “The use of Rapid SOS, a GPS verification tool, allowed our search planners to receive positional data during the early stages of the case to quickly get assets on scene. This capability expedited the Coast Guard’s response and helped save the fishermen’s lives.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

CAL Fire sends additional help from Bay Area to battle SoCal winds

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — As strong winds continue to whip across Southern California, CAL Fire’s Santa Clara Unit (SCU) is sending additional help. On Tuesday, CAL Fire’s SCU twitter page announced it was sending its Engine Strike Team 9160C to Southern California in preparation for a Santa Ana wind event expected to impact the […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Settlement: Old toxic cables to be removed from Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — AT&T’s Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit at Lake Tahoe over 8 miles of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the lake bottom of the lake decades ago. A consent decree approved by a federal judge in Sacramento settles the suit the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filed in January […]
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Tomales, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Fishermen#Tomales Bay#Capsizing#Weather#Accident#U S Coast Guard A#Gps#The Coast Guard
KRON4 News

Pittsburg fire extinguished

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters have managed to knock out a huge early morning fire in Contra Costa County, but roads are closed. The fire started around 6:50 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Central Ave, which is closed, according to ConFire’s 8:23 a.m. update. People are asked to avoid the area as […]
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose officials pledge strong response to string of retail thefts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – South Bay officials have outlined their plan to tackle the growing number of retail thefts threatening to disrupt holiday shopping. Officials pledge a strong response to the rash of retail thefts plaguing the Bay Area. “Investigators from all over the Bay Area and all over the state have already begun […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

NWS issues frost advisory for East Bay

Residents in the North Bay, East Bay and southern valleys of Monterey and San Benito counties may face frost and cold temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an advisory by the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy