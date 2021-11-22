ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Builder 3D debuts a big printer with a heated chamber

thefabricator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1500 HC is the latest addition to Builder 3D Printers’ Extreme line of printers. The filament-style printer’s build chamber measures 1,100 by 500 by 820 mm and heats to...

www.thefabricator.com

TrendHunter.com

Multicolored Filament 3D Printers

The Rencolor DM-1 FDM color 3D printer is a high-definition peripheral that will work to create dazzling projects thanks to its multi-filament design. The unit is paired with a dual-filament extruder that is capable of combining two filaments together to great monochromatic print jobs, two-color printing, gradient printing and even layered printing. This will allow for impressive creativity that isn't limited to the constraints of just a single filament color, while also eliminating the need to constantly swap out filaments.
ELECTRONICS
tctmagazine.com

3D Systems debuts new SLS and metal 3D printing systems at Formnext

3D Systems has made several additions to its additive manufacturing product line-up in Frankfurt this week with the launch of four new machines and a host of supporting announcements. The 3D printing leader has debuted its latest selective laser sintering system, the SLS 380, at Formnext as part of a...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Anycubic Releases New 6K and 4K Resin 3D Printers

3D printing aficionados today have two new, high-resolution resin options from Anycubic. Designed to compete with the best resin 3D printers, the $599 Photon Mono X 6K outputs at an impressive 5760 x 3600 resolution while the $269 Photon Mono 4K can print at a still-strong 3840 x 2400. The...
ELECTRONICS
nddist.com

Würth Additive Group Inks Distribution Deal for Rapid Shape 3D Printers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company and the leader in physical and digital inventory, announced Nov. 18 that it has signed a global agreement with Rapid Shape GmbH, a technology company in the field of generative rapid prototyping and rapid manufacturing systems. The agreement expands the group's suite of 3D printing technology offerings, introducing the first resin 3D printer with automated functions to allow lights-out manufacturing processes and supply users with medical precision on an industrial scale. Together, they have created a turnkey industrial-ready solution with Würth special edition i30 and i50 models.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

3D printer-maker Desktop Metal bought ExOne, also a 3D-printing company, for half a billion

In December, Desktop Metal—the billionaire-backed 3D-printer maker—SPAC’d at a $2.5 billion valuation, with plans to use its newfound $$ to begin consolidating the additive manufacturing industry. Spoiler alert: It did. On Friday, the company announced its acquisition of ExOne, another 3D-printing company, for ~$561 million. Why this is big. For...
BUSINESS
Gadget Review

What is Printer – A Simple Guide to the Best Printer Uses_

Printers are still an essential part of any home office, study room, and various other locations throughout the home. To get value for money, purchase a high-quality printer from a verified manufacturer. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. A printer is a device that can translate digital data to analog data, typically in the...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

SLS technology drives Sinterit's new compact 3D printer

Until recently, the high-speed capabilities of SLS (selective laser sintering) technology could only be had by buying a large industrial-grade 3D printer. Sinterit, a Polish supplier of 3D printers and additive manufacturing peripherals, says that has changed with the introduction of its Lisa X. The compact printer of thermoplastic parts...
ELECTRONICS
tctmagazine.com

Xact Metal launches XM200G metal 3D printer & drops price of XM200C machine

Xact Metal has launched its XM200G family of metal 3D printers and simultaneously lowered the price point of its XM200C series to $65,000. The company, which is aiming to make metal powder bed fusion technology more accessible to small and medium-sized companies, made the announcements at Formnext. Xact’s XM200G system...
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

Stratasys introduces GrabCAD Print Software for the Stratasys H350 3D Printer

Stratasys Ltd. introduced GrabCAD Print for the SAF-powered Stratasys H350 3D printer. The enhanced version of GrabCAD Print, in combination with the H350, gives users the power to scale their additive manufacturing to production levels. Stratasys recently introduced the GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform, which enables two-way connectivity between 3D printers,...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Nexa3D introduces desktop 3D printer

Like Nexa3D’s industrial NXE 400 and dental-focused NXD 200 3D printers, the new XiP desktop model for polymer parts is based on the company’s proprietary lubricant sublayer photo-curing (LSPc) technology. According to the manufacturer, LSPc provides productivity gains of up to 20 times those of comparable SLA and DLP (digital...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

ABS vs. PLA for a 3D printer_

Consumers have a few different options for filaments to use in the printing process, but many choose between ABS vs. PLA for a 3D printer model for the best printers. Many people in the 3D printing industry list the differences between ABS and PLA, but users may not understand the full extent of the materials for 3D printing. These materials allow users to print 3D products that are lightweight and durable. For resin printers, you should consider DLP vs. SLA 3D printer resins.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Prusa Research unveils XL, its largest 3D printer yet

Prusa Research, a company specializing in 3D printers for consumers, on Thursday unveiled a new large-format 3D printer. Unlike the 3D printers that it has made before -- the Prusa Mk3s and the smaller Prusa Mini -- the long-rumored Prusa XL is based on the CoreXY system. This system uses a gantry to move the print head on the X and Y axis, while the print bed moves down on the Z. This increases stability, something a large format 3D printer needs, especially when making tall prints.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Original Prusa SL1S 3D printer review

PRUSA's first venture into an SLA printer was impressive; now, with the arrival of the SL1S, PRUSA has boosted both the print quality and speed. Print speed halves for most models and take a close look at the detail, and you can see that edge sharpness steps up due to the higher resolution screen. Although there's still the need to handle messy resin, the SL1s is an exceptional SLA printer.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Sustainability: The 22 next big things, from eco-fertilizer to 3D printed wood

With the planet in crisis, some of the most impactful technological advancements today are focused on lessening humanity’s impact on the planet. The Sustainability winners of Fast Company’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech awards are creating batteries that can power a renewable future. They’re reducing food waste (or turning it into fertilizer), making our appliances more efficient, and recycling everything from wood scraps and shingles to lithium-ion batteries.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

3D Printer Food Extruders

3D printing foods has been possible for several years but often requires specialized equipment to be achieved, which is something the LuckyBot FDM 3D printer food extruder is here to change. The extruder head is an aftermarket accessory that can be added onto your existing 3D printer to immediately add in edible printing capabilities. The extruder can be used with a number of different recipes and is equipped with an independent temperature control functionality to maximize ease of use.
RECIPES
Engadget

Get $149 in doorbuster savings on a kid-friendly 3D printer

There's a scene in the classic NBC comedy series The Office in which Pam dispels a common misconception about children to Darryl. "No kid wants to shop for their own toys," she says. They like their parents to surprise them, but that simply isn’t true. In fact, inventive kiddos would much rather create their own toys. So did we at one point, but 3D printing technology now makes this possible.
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

Photon Mono X resin 3D printer review with Wash and Cure Plus Machine – Unboxing and First Prints

Hey, Karl here. Today we are going to unbox and take a look at Anycubic’s Photon Mono X resin 3D printer and Wash and Cure Plus machine. The Mono X is what I would consider a medium size resin 3D printer that boasts a 192x120x245 build volume. Mono is included in the name because they have changed to a mono screen. They say there are 2 advantages when using a mono screen. 1 the screen lasts longer compared to an RGB screen and 2 it allows more light through allowing for faster prints. I won’t go into much detail as I believe most people are aware of this 3D printing method. In summary, UV reactive resin is cured layer by layer until a model is printed. The typical layer height of .05mm vs a typical .2 layer height for FDM printing allows for high detail printing and the layers are barely visible. These larger printers definitely make the printers more useful.
ELECTRONICS
plasticsnews.com

Voxeljet opens 3D printer network for volume production

German 3D printing company Voxeljet AG began beta programs with Tier 1 automotive suppliers and material suppliers to test its new VX1000 HSS 3D printer for volume production of additive polymer components. Its two, first-announced participants, auto supplier Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG and materials supplier Covestro AG, will...
TECHNOLOGY

