Builder 3D debuts a big printer with a heated chamber

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company and the leader in physical and digital inventory, announced Nov. 18 that it has signed a global agreement with Rapid Shape GmbH, a technology company in the field of generative rapid prototyping and rapid manufacturing systems. The agreement expands the group's suite of 3D printing technology offerings, introducing the first resin 3D printer with automated functions to allow lights-out manufacturing processes and supply users with medical precision on an industrial scale. Together, they have created a turnkey industrial-ready solution with Würth special edition i30 and i50 models.
Comments / 0