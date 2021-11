River & Mercantile Group PLC - London-based asset manager - Decides the amount it will return to shareholders from the disposal of its solutions business will be GBP180 million. This is 80% of the GBP228 million it expects to receive from the sale of its UK Advisory, Fiduciary Management & Derivatives business to Schroder PLC. Calls December 13 general meeting to approve the sale. Return will be via a tender offer for River & Mercantile shares "or by other means". On Tuesday, Premier Miton Group PLC and AssetCo PLC both confirmed making approaches to buy the remainder of the River & Mercantile business after the sale of the solutions business, saying any offers would be conditional on the disposal completing.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO