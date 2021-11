BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 holiday edition of the Queen City Pop-Up kicks off this weekend at the Buffalo Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo. The holiday pop-up will be on the first floor of the hotel, across from the Starbucks kiosk, and will feature a number of local small business retailers that were selected to take part. According to event organizers, the pop-up will be on the Main Street side of the Buffalo Hyatt Regency, which is located at 2 Fountain Plaza.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO