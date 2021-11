Associated Student Government held its last quarterly meeting Wednesday to introduce and discuss changes to its code that it will deliberate and vote on in January. The Rules Committee, led by SESP sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian Leah Ryzenman, met and updated the entire code. One notable change is the removal of Robert’s Rules of Order, which Ryzenman said is an outdated and limiting form of parliamentary procedure that discourages participation. Under the new changes, the senate would work with pre-existing standards of ethics and decorum in order to promote respectful civil discourse, Ryzenman said.

