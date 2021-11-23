ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alaska man accused of threatening to murder two US senators could face 50 years in jail if convicted

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFxRn_0d4MkVb800

An Alaska man who allegedly threatened to kill the state’s two US senators could face 50 years prison if convicted.

Jay Allen Johnson, 65, is accused of making the violent threats against Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Dan Sullivan , who are both Republicans .

He also allegedly threatened to burn down properties owned by Ms Murkowski in a string of voice messages he left at the Washington DC offices of the politicians before his arrest in October.

Mr Johnson, who could also face a $1.5m fine if convicted, pleaded not guilty at the US District Court in Fairbanks, Alaska, and was remanded in custody.

“Good morning, Happy Thanksgiving and I’m sorry I’m here today,” he told US Magistrate Judge Scott Oravec.

Mr Johnson, who is from the remote community of Delta Junction, has been indicted on six criminal charges, including threatening to murder a US official, being a felon in possession of firearms, threatening to destroy property by fire and threatening interstate communications.

Prosectors also want to confiscate two pistols, three revolvers, a rifle and a shotgun found at his property, because he is a felon who is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

Mr Johnson was convicted of drink driving in 2016, and has two previous convictions for the same offence, according to the Associated Press.

At a previous hearing he told the court he was “a senior citizen and I am highly disabled and I will not be carrying out any of these threats.”

His wife, Catherine Pousson-Johnson, told his detention hearing that her husband had been in pain following surgeries and that he “gets very angry listening to politics on the news.”

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
cbs2iowa.com

Two accused of violent kidnapping in Cedar Falls, could face life in prison if convicted

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a report of a kidnapping in Cedar Falls. Now, two people are in custody, each facing one count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. It all started when police were called to the Days Inn around 5:22am Sunday morning. There, the victim told police he had been attacked at a home while meeting with someone. Investigators say the man was forced to stay and was even tied down to a chair.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
2 On Your Side

38-year-old Depew man accused of murdering his ex-wife

DEPEW, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Depew man was arraigned Monday evening for allegedly killing his ex-wife after breaking into her house. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 20 around 4:30 p.m. Sayed Nasir allegedly violated a no-contact order of protection and unlawfully entered his ex-wife's house on North Creek Drive in Depew. It's also alleged that after breaking into the house Nasir stabbed his wife multiple times, causing the death of 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir.
DEPEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Murder#Washington Dc#Politics#Republicans#The Us District Court#Prosectors#The Associated Press
calcoastnews.com

Man convicted in the murder of Dystiny Myers facing parole

A Nipomo man sentenced to 15 years to life for his involvement in the 2010 murder of 15-year-old runaway Dystiny Myers was granted parole suitability on Thursday. Jason Greenwell was the only defendant to testify in Myers’ murder trial. In exchange for his testimony, the district attorney’s office agreed to make him eligible for parole after 15 years.
NIPOMO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Bong-Ripping, Senator-Threatening, R. Kelly-Befriending Brendan Hunt Sentenced to 19 Months in Prison

Brendan Hunt, a 37-year-old who threatened to kill members of Congress after the 2020 election, was just sentenced to 19 months in prison, reports the New York Daily News. Hunt testified to jurors that he didn’t actually mean what he said; he was just super high on “a few bong rips.” He also blamed COVID for his violent thoughts: “For a brief period of time in 2020, I succumbed to anger as it is contagious like a pandemic,” said Hunt at his sentencing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when video of the shooting leaked online, Arbery’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago may be set free

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who has spent nearly 30 years behind bars after being convicted of killing his fiancé in a house fire may soon be a free man. The Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office is asking for 65-year-old Claude Garrett’s conviction be vacated. Garrett’s only child, 34-year-old Deana Watson, said this all happened when she was four. Watson said her parents split up before that, and she didn’t meet her dad until she was a teenager.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
The Independent

The Independent

353K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy