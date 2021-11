When applying for a car loan, you have a couple of options. You can either go to your local bank or credit union and apply for a loan with them or you can apply through the dealership. When you do the latter, the dealer will then send your application out to a few lenders to get the best terms possible for you. If you get approved, then you’ll be able to buy the car and drive home with a new set of wheels.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO