Markets have been left bemused by Ericsson's $6.2 billion takeover of Vonage at the start of the week. The Swedish firm's share price fell by nearly 6% on the day the deal was announced, wiping about $2.6 billion off its market capitalization. That was obviously not the immediate reaction CEO Börje Ekholm would have wanted. What does he see that investors are struggling to appreciate?

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO