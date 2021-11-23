ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Andy Dalton to Start Thursday, Justin Fields Out With Ribs Injury

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETNI4_0d4Mjcn800

Andy Dalton will get the start this Thursday night with Justin Fields out due to a ribs injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fields had more tests done on his ribs Monday, but the short week is not enough time for him to recover.

Fields left Sunday's game against the Ravens in the third quarter after sustaining the injury. Initial tests found that the ribs were not broken, but were bruised, per NFL Network.

Dalton, who was initially Chicago's starter in the beginning of the season, will lead the offense on Thanksgiving against the winless Lions. In his four appearances this season, Dalton has tallied three touchdowns and 471 yards through the air. Dalton threw for 201 yards and two scores in the losing effort on Sunday.

Fields has appeared in 10 games and thrown four touchdowns to eight interceptions in his rookie campaign. The Bears (3–7) will travel to Detroit (0–9–1) for the NFC North showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bears news, head over to Bears Digest.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Week 11 recap: Chicago Bears blow a late lead and lose to the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 after Andy Dalton replaces the injured Justin Fields

Lamar Jackson versus Justin Fields turned into Tyler Huntley versus Andy Dalton on Sunday at Soldier Field. The marquee matchup between Jackson, the former league MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, and Fields, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback, never materialized because Jackson sat out with an illness. By midway through the third quarter, Fields was also out after injuring his ribs on a 6-yard ...
NFL
Boston Herald

Week 11 updates: Justin Fields leaves with a rib injury in the 3rd quarter — so Andy Dalton takes over and puts the Bears up 7-6 on the Ravens

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will try to build on his season-best performance — and the Baltimore Ravens will be without their starting quarterback Sunday at Soldier Field. Stay here for more Week 11 updates. The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field.
NFL
FanSided

Andy Dalton scores in two plays with Justin Fields in the locker room

The Chicago Bears might be down to their backup quarterback now too. The Baltimore Ravens had to start Tyler Huntley today because Lamar Jackson is dealing with an illness (not COVID-19) that has kept him from practicing most days this week. He made the trip in hopes to be able to play, but they ruled him inactive prior to the start of the game. Now, Justin Fields might be going out of the game for good too.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Justin Fields
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields (ribs) questionable to return in Week 11; Andy Dalton in at quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fields left Sunday's game after taking a shot to the ribs. The rookie quarterback had been under siege throughout the game, taking 2 sacks and losing a fumble. With Fields on the sidelines, Andy Dalton has taken over again at quarterback for the Bears.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields reportedly suffered bruised ribs, status for Thanksgiving game in question

There's some concern surrounding the health of Justin Fields, who left the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with what's being labeled as an injury to his ribs. Initially listed as questionable, he was eventually downgraded to out by the team and did not return. There appears to be some semblance of good news, however, with early tests reportedly showing no broken ribs -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- but instead that Fields may have suffered only bruised ribs, but the Bears will run more tests before making a final determination.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Detroit Lions

According to a report from NFL Network, the Chicago Bears are expected to start quarterback Andy Dalton this week for their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions. Dalton had lost his starting job to rookie Justin Fields earlier this season, but the 11th overall pick suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return to practice. In the Bears’ estimated injury report on Monday, Fields was listed as a non-participant.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

QB Justin Fields’ status for the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving is up in the air — and Andy Dalton says he will prepare as if he’s starting

For those Chicago Bears fans hanging on through this 3-7 season because they at least can watch rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ growth, Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was like taking a helmet to the gut. Fields missed most of the second half at Soldier Field after suffering injured ribs, and his status is in question for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Network#Nfc North#Bears Digest
Mercury News

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ development has been temporarily interrupted. On a short week, it looks like Andy Dalton’s show in Detroit.

Justin Fields’ growth process has been interrupted. For now, anyway, the focus is on Fields’ injured ribs. The Chicago Bears rookie left Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens early in the third quarter and did not return. His availability for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit is in serious jeopardy. A more concrete timeline for his return has yet to emerge.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Andy Dalton will start against Lions

“So Andy’s gonna be the starter,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said in the midst of a 10-minute interrogation about his job status Tuesday at Halas Hall. Nagy confirmed the obvious — that Andy Dalton indeed will be the Bears’ starting quarterback Thursday against the Lions at Ford Field, with rookie Justin Fields still recovering from injured ribs he suffered in the third quarter of the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens at Soldier Field on Thursday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields has cracked ribs, will start again when healthy

Matt Nagy is still the Bears’ head coach, and Justin Fields is still their starting quarterback. Nagy, brushing off a report that he would be fired after the Bears’ Thanksgiving game, spoke today like a man who expects to remain the team’s head coach for at least the rest of this season. And he said Fields will remain their starting quarterback for the rest of this season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy