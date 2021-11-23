ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Used farm equipment on the rise

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Farmers have had a tough year. They've had to manage the drought and supply chain problems. Now, used farm equipment is on the rise, causing many farmers to pay for equipment that they say is way too expensive. "Used farm equipment is going to stay...

www.kaaltv.com

hot96.com

Deere profit soars on farm equipment demand

(Reuters) -Deere & Co reported a 69% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as solid demand for its tractors and combines from farmers cushioned the impact of a worker strike. Farmers’ income has surged this year on the back of soaring crop and livestock prices, encouraging them to replace older...
AGRICULTURE
thelcn.com

Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving costs show small rise

ALBANY — The New York Farm Bureau’s 2021 Market Basket Survey shows the price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner saw a modest uptick from last year’s meal. The average total price, which includes a 16-pound turkey and other common items found on a holiday dinner table, is $52.59, a 1.7 percent increase over last year, state Farm Bureau officials said in a news release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OEM Off-Highway

Volvo Penta Engines Ensure Uptime in ROPA Farm Equipment

Use of Volvo Penta engines in ROPA North America’s ROPA Tier 6 sugar beet harvester helps farmers get their work done while maximizing uptime. The Volvo Penta engine has provided the horsepower and torque necessary to work in the fields for long hours and in various conditions while also providing maintenance-free operation.
ECONOMY
westerniowatoday.com

Rising Input Costs: Farm Groups Seek Relief

(Area) Rising input prices has the National Corn Growers Association and others looking for ways to bring some relief to farmers. Gary Porter, a Missouri Farmer and NCGA board member, says rising input costs and availability means planning for next year is a challenge. Porter says farmers are planning early...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Land Use and Farming Adviser

We’re looking for someone with a passion for farming and wildlife to join our Land and Nature team in the East of England. As one of our Land Use & Farming Advisers you’ll provide support to an amazing range of beautiful National Trust properties, working closely with Rangers, Estate Managers, and tenants to deliver our ambition of integrated land management that really delivers for nature, carbon, and other public benefits, alongside sustainable food production.
AGRICULTURE
gamepur.com

How to use the radio in Farming Simulator 22

While playing Farming Simulator 22, you’ll be spending a long time in the cabs of various farm machinery. It’s a lonely job, but if you want to make a success of farming, you’ve got to put in the hours. However, just because you’re stuck in a cab by yourself doesn’t mean you can’t keep yourself entertained with some tunes. However, it’s not exactly clear how you turn the radio on, let alone change the station. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you master the radio and find your favorite Farming Simulator songs.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Casual

Biggby Coffee to use only farm-direct coffee

Biggby Coffee, a nearly 300-unit chain based in Michigan, has formed the One BIGG Island in Space initiative to source coffee directly from sustainable farmers around the world. The company plans to serve 50% farm-direct coffee by 2023 and 100% farm-direct coffee in the following years in line with its...
INDUSTRY
agdaily.com

5 best hatchets to use around your farm and homestead

A hatchet can be used for a variety of tasks on a farm or rural homestead, from helping with kindling for the fireplace or fire pit to clearing small trees and trails to cutting twine or netting. I keep a hatchet both in my pickup and in my shop so that one is handy whenever the situation calls for it — and especially going into chillier seasons, where I’m doing more with wood and needing more hay bales opened, I find that having the best hatchet right at my fingertips saves me a lot of grief.
INDUSTRY
KAAL-TV

Silver Lake Books expands to new location in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester book store has officially moved into its new location - an old warehouse - which has been re-purposed for Silver Lake books. The bricks-and-mortar bookstore now located at 903 6th Street in northwest Rochester sells new, used, exclusive books, personalized books from Story Antics®, Bow Wow Detectives® and Lisa Loucks-Christenson's ebooks, wildlife art, art cards..
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Hormel Foods annual tradition of profit-sharing continues with 83rd consecutive grant

(ABC 6 News) - Hormel Foods Corporation distributed its annual profit sharing to eligible hourly and salaried team members during this 83rd consecutive grant. “There are many things that make Hormel Foods uncommon, including our portfolio of global food brands and the incredible people who make them,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “Equally uncommon is our legacy of giving back to our team members and our communities, including our annual tradition of sharing profits with our inspired team. This time-honored tradition – an 83-year-old practice – rewards the dedication and hard work of our team every day to put food on tables across the globe, which has been especially challenging during the pandemic. They have my sincere gratitude, and I am honored to be on their team.”
ECONOMY

