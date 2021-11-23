Dancing With the Stars Finds the Perfect Guest Judge to Fill in for Derek Hough

Busy Philipps is the first to admit her kids aren’t exactly fans of any of her TV roles. In fact, at this point in their young lives, they have no interest in watching mom onscreen. “I kind of showed them Girls5eva last year,” the star recalls of her latest series, recently renewed for a second season on Peacock. “I showed them some parts of it. Cricket was just like, ‘You look really weird. And you’re wearing way too much makeup. I don’t like this at all.’ I’m like, ‘Ok, I guess this is not for you.’ “Birdie loves Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community and all these shows. I ask, ‘Do you want to watch Freaks and Geeks? Do you want to watch Cougar Town or Dawson’s Creek?” Birdie is like, ‘Why would I want to watch something my mom is on?’” Dawson’s Creek Season 5 (Courtesy Everett Collection) On the surface,

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO