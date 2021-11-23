ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With the Stars Finds the Perfect Guest Judge to Fill in for Derek Hough

Cover picture for the articleKeeping it in the family. E! News has learned that Julianne Hough will be filling in for brother Derek Hough on the judges' panel for the season 30...

'Dancing With the Stars' Legend Open to Returning as Judge

Dancing With the Stars pro alum Karina Smirnoff may be testing the waters in the film industry, but Smirnoff reveals she may be interested in returning to the show in a new role. In her interview with Parade, the choreographer opened up about her thoughts on Derek Hough stepping up as a judge and shares she's open to judging the series one day. "I think he's fantastic as a judge. He was fantastic on World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. He did a fantastic job there," she said of Hough while promoting her new film Tango Shalom. "I would definitely enjoy judging. I don't know if I would go back as a dancer. I think there's a right time in life for everything. But I think Derek is as fantastic as a judge as he was amazing as a dancer."
Derek Hough tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of ‘DWTS’ finale

Derek Hough has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 after being present in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom Monday night. The judge, 36, shared the news via Instagram early Tuesday, revealing that his Las Vegas shows would be postponed this week. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated...
Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
Julianne Hough
Derek Hough
Photos: Derek Hough through the years

Photos: Derek Hough through the years Here are some memorable photos of dancer and TV personality Derek Hough through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Recap: A Night Filled With Tears Ends in Double Elimination

Bruno Tonioli said it best: “The race to the finale starts with a bang!” The six semifinalists each performed twice for their spot in the finals with the chance to redeem themselves. For a night filled with high-stakes, it was also a night filled with tears as the celebrities took their final chance to dedicate performances to loved ones.
‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough ‘Currently In Quarantine’ After Contracting COVID-19

Ahead of the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 30 finale, judge Derek Hough revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The 36-year-old professional dancer and actor took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal that he’s contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He went on to say that he is currently isolating ahead of the ABC show’s finale.
Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough Diagnosed With Breakthrough Case of COVID

Watch: Derek Hough Is Excited to Judge "DWTS" and Talks Carole Baskin. Derek Hough is in quarantine after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID. The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to share the news of his diagnosis with his followers. "I wanted you to hear it straight from me," Derek said in the clip. "Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID."
Busy Philipps on Why She Thinks ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Has Revival Potential

Busy Philipps is the first to admit her kids aren’t exactly fans of any of her TV roles. In fact, at this point in their young lives, they have no interest in watching mom onscreen. “I kind of showed them Girls5eva last year,” the star recalls of her latest series, recently renewed for a second season on Peacock. “I showed them some parts of it. Cricket was just like, ‘You look really weird. And you’re wearing way too much makeup. I don’t like this at all.’ I’m like, ‘Ok, I guess this is not for you.’ “Birdie loves Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community and all these shows. I ask, ‘Do you want to watch Freaks and Geeks? Do you want to watch Cougar Town or Dawson’s Creek?” Birdie is like, ‘Why would I want to watch something my mom is on?’” Dawson’s Creek Season 5 (Courtesy Everett Collection) On the surface,
Julianne Hough Turns It Up in Thigh High Boots & Green Minidress at Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Julianne Hough definitely demonstrated that with her stunning looks for the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Hough hosted the event alongside brother Derek Hough and actress Ariana DeBose, with whom you will see wore coordinating outfits for the event. For Hough’s intro ensemble for the festive event, she rocked a metallic emerald-green pleated, long-sleeved mini dress alongside fellow performer and co-host Ariana DeBose, who was rocking a sparkling silver suit with a metallic silver lapel and silver point-toe pumps. Hough took the stunning outfit up a notch by pairing...
Saved by the Bell EP Wants to Return to Malibu Sands, Bring Leah Remini Back as Stacey Carosi for Season 3

The new Saved by the Bell might not be able to afford a Stacey Carosi flashback, but what about Stacey Carosi in the flesh?. During the Peacock revival’s Season 2 finale, which dropped Wednesday, a montage of never-before-seen Jessie/Slater moments — more on that College Years scene here — culminates in Slater referencing Leah Remini’s beloved character from the Og series’ Malibu Sands arc. Shortly thereafter, Douglas transplant DeVante tells girlfriend Nadia that he’d love to remain at Bayside for “two more years, and maybe even spend a summer at a beach club.”
Tom Riddle

Tom Riddle is known for his work on The X Life (2011), Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business (2010) and Hostage (2002). See full bio ». - A Nasty Jam (2011) ... (assistant office coordinator) - Things Got a Little Out of Hand (2011) ... (assistant office coordinator) -...
‘Dickinson’ Star Jane Krakowski on Mrs. Dickinson’s Season 3 Grief & Asylum Adventure

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Dickinson, Season 3, Episode 6, “A little Madness in the Spring.”] It’s tough being a matriarch, especially when she oversees a family as rambunctious as the Dickinsons, but Jane Krakowski‘s character has been dealing with a lot since the Season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s Dickinson. Opening the season, Krakowski’s Mrs. Dickinson is seen burying her sister, and a civil war within her own family only exacerbates the tensions surrounding the actual battle taking place across the nation. And despite it all, Krakowski’s enjoying herself. (Credit: Apple TV+) “It’s my favorite season that we filmed,” the actress gushes. “The comedy is very different than comedy I’ve done in the previous TV shows that I was on, and not only was that exciting to me, but the show also lives so truthfully in its heartache and in its exploration of who these people are.” In Season 3, Mrs. Dickinson is grieving, ...
