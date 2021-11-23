Dancing With the Stars Finds the Perfect Guest Judge to Fill in for Derek Hough

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Dickinson, Season 3, Episode 6, “A little Madness in the Spring.”] It’s tough being a matriarch, especially when she oversees a family as rambunctious as the Dickinsons, but Jane Krakowski‘s character has been dealing with a lot since the Season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s Dickinson. Opening the season, Krakowski’s Mrs. Dickinson is seen burying her sister, and a civil war within her own family only exacerbates the tensions surrounding the actual battle taking place across the nation. And despite it all, Krakowski’s enjoying herself. (Credit: Apple TV+) “It’s my favorite season that we filmed,” the actress gushes. “The comedy is very different than comedy I’ve done in the previous TV shows that I was on, and not only was that exciting to me, but the show also lives so truthfully in its heartache and in its exploration of who these people are.” In Season 3, Mrs. Dickinson is grieving, ...
Comments / 0