Special: Cats & Dogs

Aradhya loves sharing information about wildlife, animals and pets—especially dogs. Poodle mixes are one of the most popular dog breeds (and for good reason). They are highly intelligent—and super cute! Poodles are hypoallergenic dogs that do not shed, so they make good pets for people allergic to dogs. Poodle mix dogs, if well-trained, are reliable with children, strangers, and other pets. They are an active and lively dog, but if getting daily walks and exercise they do just fine with apartment living.
