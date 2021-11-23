ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Special: Cats & Dogs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it's a ceramic dog or a painted cat, ROADSHOW's new special...

pethelpful.com

8 Aggressive Dog Breeds You Should Not Mess With

I am an entrepreneur and a research analyst by profession, a blogger and traveler by passion. Dogs are some of the most adorable pets a person can have. There are very few other pets that can even come close to a dog. Not even a cat can beat a dog in being a man's best friend. Having said that, there are certain breeds of dogs that can be quite ferocious and can make you wet your pants if you treat them wrong. Here is a list of the world's 8 most ferocious dog breeds.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

10 dog breeds that do not enjoy cuddles

While dogs are known for getting and giving affection, some breeds such as Bloodhounds, Chow Chows and Afghan Hounds prefer to have their own space. According to research published by The Scotsman, some canines are more likely to turn down cuddles and pats compared to others. Much like humans, not all dogs show affection the same way, with the study discovering that Scottish Terriers, Malamute pups and Cairn Terriers also don't enjoy cuddles.
PETS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Dream

This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.
PETS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Cats Dip Their Paw in Water Bowls?

Cats: People love them, but few understand them. From chilling out in bathroom sinks to having their tongue hang out of their mouth, felines have certain behaviors that can be puzzling to owners. One common cat habit is to stick a paw in a bowl of drinking water. Is the cat afraid their owner is poisoning them? Do they realize this is not hygienic behavior? Why do cats do this?
PETS
keizertimes.com

Cat of the week

History: Buster is a domestic short hair dilute calico. She was found with two kittens who have since been adopted. She is also currently on medication. PREFERRED HOME: This cat does best in a quiet home with patient owners. She is shy at first but will eventually warm up.
PETS
CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
PET SERVICES
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Comical Coco, a friend of dogs and kids

Meet Comical Coco, an adult chi mix, a 15-pound happy little guy who is reportedly great with other dogs and kids. Here’s what Stone’s friends at Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about him:. Meet Coco, a 4 year old chi mix who weighs about 15 pounds. This happy,...
PETS
Distractify

What Kind of Animal Are the Animaniacs? Could They Be Dogs, Cats, or Both?

Being a young kid growing up in the late '90s and early 2000s meant that there were quite a few weird shows for us to watch. They didn't always make sense and they probably had some jokes in them that we didn't get until we were older, but we fell in love with them regardless and now they are a wonderfully nostalgic part of our lives as adults.
ANIMALS
whole-dog-journal.com

How To Get Cats and Dogs to Get Along

According to family lore, when my husband was a little boy, his bedtime request was always the same: “Tell me a story about a doggy and a kitty who made friends.” Those of us who have navigated the doggy-kitty waters know that he was definitely onto something. This topic has drama, surprise, even a bit of danger – all with the potential for a gleefully happy ending. Luckily, in real life, there’s much you can do to short-circuit the suspense and get to the “happily ever after” as soon as possible.
PETS
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: No fighting for this cat and dog

Michael Braun of Imperial said his female dog, Piper, and male cat, Ozzy, get along great. “These two are always together,” he said. “They curl up and sleep (together). The dog thinks the cat belongs to her.”. Braun said he can only speculate about their ages and breeds. “They’re both...
IMPERIAL, MO
Fox47News

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
94.9 HOM

Are Maine Coon Cats Really Half Raccoon?

Most states have official flags, official trees & flowers and even birds, but not many can call a breed of cat their own. Maine however does have this distinction. It is the first cat breed to originate in America and also the breed to win America’s first cat show. If...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

10 Most Popular Poodle Mix Dog Breeds

Aradhya loves sharing information about wildlife, animals and pets—especially dogs. Poodle mixes are one of the most popular dog breeds (and for good reason). They are highly intelligent—and super cute! Poodles are hypoallergenic dogs that do not shed, so they make good pets for people allergic to dogs. Poodle mix dogs, if well-trained, are reliable with children, strangers, and other pets. They are an active and lively dog, but if getting daily walks and exercise they do just fine with apartment living.
PETS
Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scooby is a 1- to 2-year-old, 56-pound dog. He was surrendered on Sept. 30. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scooby does well with female dogs, but prefers to not share his home with male dogs. MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the...
PETS
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Longing for Their Mom, Become Completely Enamored with a Cat-loving Dog

Five kittens who were longing for their mom, became completely enamored with a sweet cat-loving dog. Last month, a litter of five kittens were brought in to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA in Virginia) without a mom. They were in need of a foster home, so Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, welcomed them into her care.
PETS

