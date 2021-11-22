Retail Display Racks Market By Material Type (Metal Plastic Wooden) and By Application (Department Stores, Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets) - Forecast 2021-2031

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores for Black Friday in search of deals. Amber Dupre was among them. She picked up a new tv at the Timonium Best Buy. “I got this tv for $549, and it’s usually like $1000,” Dupre told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I haven’t seen any arguments. somebody just gave me their parking space, so I was like, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’” Shoppers were back out in force in Maryland this #BlackFriday. We’ll look at the challenges for retailers from supply issues to staffing shortages on CBSN Baltimore...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO