AML Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide

Tea is one of the most preferred beverages consumed across the world. People drink tea as a sleep aid for relaxation, to quench thirst and energize themselves. The demand for tea for different category performance is expected to create an opportunity to develop or serve tea in various ways, such as edible tea, bottled tea, encapsulated tea and others. The demand for ready-to-use food and beverage products is anticipated to contribute to the innovation and development of tea and therefore, boost the growth of edible tea market.

