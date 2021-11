Applications are now being accepted for the RISE Collaborative Collegiate Business Plan Competition. RISE Collaborative is looking for college students who see a solution to a problem and have an idea for a business they would like to bring to Southern Virginia. Students are eligible if they are attending a college located in Southern Virginia or have a home address in Southern Virginia but are attending college elsewhere in the state. High school students in a dual enrollment program are also eligible. Any major is welcome, and students are able to participate as a team or as an individual.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO