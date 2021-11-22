ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Latest Ange interview & Podcast news

By onlylovehh
jerseydoesntshrink.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increasingly likeable big legend that is our manager is featured in a fine 20 odd minute interview with the eh, interesting ‘characters’ on Open Goal. Don’t let that put you off though as it’s all about the big man in what is...

www.jerseydoesntshrink.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction to Latest WWE Releases

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses yet another round of WWE releases, John Morrison’s future in wrestling, WWE’s handling of Hit Row, why these moves make it difficult to invest in WWE storylines, and much more. *Intro. *5:01 What’s next for John Morrison?
WWE
jerseydoesntshrink.com

Celtic fans unite to say NO to Higgins.

It’s not often you have the Celtic support united and putting the snide petty rivalries and inane squabbles aside, even if it’s just for an hour or so, to stand up for something that is much more important than a disagreement on who should be the first choice right back, or if Michael Johnston should ever be back in the team.
SOCCER
djcity.com

Knowpa Slaps Delivers The Latest ‘DJcity Podcast’ Mix

1. Tamia – So Into You – Omar Duro Nola Bounce. 4. Bad Bunny ft. Yaviah- Bichiyal – DJ Irony Edit. 6. Sean Paul – Give it up to Me – Knowpa Slaps Edit. 7. Drake ft. Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls – Max Wellin Remix. 8. Sech –...
ENTERTAINMENT
VolunteerCountry

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Tennessee-South Alabama, Latest Recruiting News, Hoops Talk

Ahead of a big day for Tennessee Athletics with Tennessee basketball and football playing on Saturday, host Jack Foster and Matt Ray have you covered on it all. Jack and Matt give their predictions for the Vols Week 12 matchup against the Jaguars and what will happen when Rick Barnes and co. travel to Connecticut to take on No. 5 Villanova. Matt also gives the latest on recruiting surrounding Tennessee football in the latest edition of the VC on SI pod.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigpod#New Podcast#Mug Stevie Off#Subway#Green Podcast
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE May Already Be Dropping A Gimmick Before It Debuts On TV

Well that was fast. There are a lot of characters in the wrestling world at any given time and all of them have a character of some sort. Some of these characters are more recognizable than others while some might seem to be repeats of previous ideas. That seems to be the case with a recent debut, but things might already be changing less than a week later.
WWE
warriorscentral.com

Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

The Bay Area team emphatically beat the superstar-laden Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night behind Curry's 37 points -- a performance which earned "MVP" chants from the watching crowd. In what was a clash of two of the top contenders for this year's Larry O'Brien trophy -- and MVP race between Curry and Kevin Durant -- it was the Warriors who showcased their credentials. And all without perennial All-Star Klay Thompson, who is still yet to return from long-term injury.
NBA
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
Wrestling World

Shayna Baszler Speaks About Leaving Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler is one of WWE’s most popular WWE female superstars and she spoke about leaving Nia Jax. She spoke to it about Sportskeeda Wrestling during the Survivor Series weekend. Shayna is a former Tag Team Champion. She recently moved to the Smackdown brand. She was a RAW superstar before...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Injured WWE Superstar Walking With Crutches

Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
MUSIC
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy