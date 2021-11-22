ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Business Information Services Market May Set Epic Growth story with Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Business Information Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in...



atlantanews.net

Lactulose Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Lactulose Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Lactulose market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Lactulose industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crossborder Ecommerce Market to See Booming Growth | Amazon, ASOS, eBay

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Crossborder Ecommerce Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Crossborder Ecommerce Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Crossborder Ecommerce Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Connected Cars Market to See Booming Growth | Google, General Motors, Ford Motor

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Connected Cars Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Connected Cars Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Connected Cars Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

ATM Outsourcing Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dolphin Debit, NuSourse, NCR

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "ATM Outsourcing Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global ATM Outsourcing Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the ATM Outsourcing Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Freight Audit and Payment Service Market to See Booming Growth | CT Logistics, enVista, Intelligent Audit

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Freight Audit and Payment Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Freight Audit and Payment Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Freight Audit and Payment Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Metal Coatings MarketTier 1 Players Collectively Account for More Than 30% Revenue Share

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Voice Assistant Application Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Voice Assistant Application Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Voice Assistant Application Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Voice Assistant Application Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Alphabet, General Electric, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty and Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand of Cyclotetrasiloxane Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Emerging Vegan Trend to Amplify Demand of Agar Agar Flakes Market: States Fact.MR

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Edible Tea Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Tea is one of the most preferred beverages consumed across the world. People drink tea as a sleep aid for relaxation, to quench thirst and energize themselves. The demand for tea for different category performance is expected to create an opportunity to develop or serve tea in various ways, such as edible tea, bottled tea, encapsulated tea and others. The demand for ready-to-use food and beverage products is anticipated to contribute to the innovation and development of tea and therefore, boost the growth of edible tea market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

CBD Pet Products Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | GCH, Honest Paws, HempMy Pet

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "CBD Pet Products Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global CBD Pet Products Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the CBD Pet Products Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
PET SERVICES
atlantanews.net

Increasing Health Awareness to Bolster Sales of Carrot Seed Oil Market: States Fact.MR

Believed to offer a variety of health benefits, carrot seed oil market has gained immense traction owing to its popularity in aromatherapy and its myriad anti-inflammatory properties. When inhaled directly or diffused in the air, carrot seed oil significantly improves psychological and physical health and well-being. The carrot seed essential oil is choker-block full of bioflavonoids which act as powerful anti-oxidants. Its skin care applications reduce age spots and fine lines, combat psoriasis and improves elasticity of the skin. The moisturizing properties help to soften and nourish hair and give it a richer sheen. The cosmetologically diverse applications of carrot seed essential oil will give significant impetus to the carrot seed oil market in the foreseeable future.
HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market To Be Driven Due To Factors Such As Population Growth And Increased Disposable Incomes In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global rubber anti-tack agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Flourishing Automotive Industry to Generate Demand For Titanium-Sapphire Lasers in the U.S by 2031 End

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Green Building Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Interface, BASF SE, Owens Corning

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Green Building Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Green Building Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Green Building Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

How is the Aerospace Industry Fueling Titanium Alloys Demand | Fact.MR

Newly released report by Fact.MR establishes that the Alpha Titanium Alloys market revenues will grow moderately between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 5.6 Bn. Sluggish progress in the global automotive industry in the recent past has led the market to embark on a modest expansion trajectory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

RTE And RTC Driving The North America Frozen Seafood Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Frozen Seafood Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the North America Frozen Seafood Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, sector, distribution channel, and major countries including USA and Canada. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

