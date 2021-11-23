ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Johnson Hopes Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Doesn't Leave DWTS: 'He's So Good at Dancing'

By Tristan Balagtas
 4 days ago

Val Chmerkovskiy said that he will "probably" be leaving the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for good, but his wife is hoping he'll stick around!. Ahead of Monday night's DWTS finale, Jenna Johnson — who is vying for her chance at the mirrorball trophy with partner JoJo Siwa — told Entertainment...

Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night and that's just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn't try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars Is 'Probably' Losing A Longtime Pro After Season 30

Spoilers ahead for the November 7 episode of Dancing with the Stars!. Dancing with the Stars has been around for 30 seasons now, meaning that there have been plenty of pros that danced on the series. One in particular that has been on the show for a long time is Val Chmerkovskiy. He first appeared in Season 2 in 2006 and started competing with a partner in Season 13 in 2011. However, Season 30 is probably his last.
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her 'Body Has Changed A Lot' After 'Not Feeling Confident' Ahead Of 'DWTS'

JoJo Siwa's growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she's performing on 'DWTS.' She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. "My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes," JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo's Dance Pop Revolution. "Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own."
Cinema Blend

Dancing With The Stars' Jenna Johnson Reveals She Was 'A Little Bit Bitter' Following Season 29 Loss

Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 finale determines the next winner of the long-running ABC dance competition, and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and JoJo Siwa were favorites to take the season from early on. The win would mark a meaningful comeback season for Johnson, who came up devastatingly short in Season 29 with a second-place finish with partner and Catfish host Nev Schulman.
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous 'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series' 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks' Latest Awkward Exchange Has Fans Cringing

Tyra Banks is going strong in her second season as Dancing With the Stars host. Although, during Monday night's episode, she had a bit of an awkward moment with judge Bruno Tonioli. After Olivia Jade Giannulli's performance to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls," Tonioli remarked that there was no "fat" in her routine. In response, Banks played on the title of the song and said that Giannulli was performing for those out there who could relate to Queen's track, including herself. On Twitter, DWTS viewers weren't very appreciative of the fact that Banks inserted herself in that narrative, and they made sure to voice those very concerns.
Closer Weekly

Pro Dancer Jenna Johnson Is Earning Big Bucks on 'DWTS'! See Her Massive Net Worth

Jenna Johnson has remained one of the most popular pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars since she became a member of the troupe in season 18. The five-time U.S. National Latin Champion got her start in the talent show circuit on So You Think You Can Dance. She has since worked her way up to becoming the queen of the ballroom, earning a staggering net worth in the process.
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She "Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure"

Cheryl Burke is one of my favorite pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars. But she has also shared her dancing knowledge on other reality shows. In 2017, Cheryl stepped in to replace Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms. Cheryl's concern for the young dancers was evident from the jump. "A lot of the girls […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She "Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure" appeared first on Reality Tea.
