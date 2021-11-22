ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot are closed on Thanksgiving but CVS, Walgreens are open. See the list.

By Kelly Tyko and Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLd2A_0d4MfJmv00

For the second year in a row, the majority of major retailers will keep their stores closed on Thanksgiving.

The long list of stores closed includes Walmart, Target , Best Buy , Kohl's , Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods and JCPenney, which for years opened for in-person Black Friday shopping on the holiday.

Select grocery stores across the country are open Thursday, many with limited hours.

Like last year to limit crowds and spread out demand, retailers started rolling out deals before Halloween and have turned a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event.

Stores including Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco and Apple have traditionally stayed closed on the holiday.

Because of state laws, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores in some areas also have varied hours because of county or municipal laws.

Several restaurants also are closed on Thanksgiving. ( See the list of who is open and who is closed here .)

Target to stay closed on Thanksgiving permanently. Will others follow?

Target announced Monday it is making its Thanksgiving Day closing permanently.

Target is the first major retailer to make such a permanent move during the pandemic, and its decision could push other retailers to follow in its path, says Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. He believes retailers are also looking at whether it's worth spending money on labor and other costs to open on Thanksgiving when shoppers are turning more to online shopping and away from physical stores.

“With all these online shopping opportunities, is it really necessary to open on Thanksgiving?” Perkins said.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2021

Here are the major retailers staying closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving 2021

Thanksgiving grocery store hours

Because of state laws, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed Thanksgiving. Stores in some areas could also have varied hours because of local or state restrictions. To be on the safe side check with stores before heading out. The majority of pharmacies are closed.

Acme Market : Most stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., all pharmacies are closed.

Albertsons : Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.

Bashas' Supermarkets : Open until 3 p.m.

Dillons : Open until 3 p.m.

Food Lion : Varies, but many open until 4 p.m.

Fred Meyer : Open until 3 p.m.

The Fresh Market : 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresh Thyme : 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Giant Company : Open until 2 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed all day.

Giant Food : 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Most pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harris Teeter : Stores close at 2 p.m.

H-E-B : 6 a.m. to noon

Hy-Vee : Varies but most stores close early.

King Soopers : All stores open until 4 p.m. Most pharmacies closed.

Kroger : Open until 5 p.m .

Meijer : Stores open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ralphs : Most stores open until 10 p.m.

Safeway : Varies.

Save A Lot : Varies.

Smart & Final : 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market : 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop : Connecticut, New Jersey and New York stores open until 3 p.m. Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores are closed.

Tops : Open until 4 p.m.

Wegmans : Most locations open until 4 p.m. but Massachusetts stores will be closed.

Whole Foods Market : Varies. Many stores open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What is open Thanksgiving? Here are non-grocery stores

Many gas station convenience stores will be open normal hours Thursday. Check with your store before heading out. Because of state laws, expect Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

7-Eleven

Bass Pro Shops : Open 9 a.m.

Big Lots : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela's : Open 9 a.m.

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS : Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Dollar General : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree : Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

Family Dollar : Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

GameStop : Varies, not all locations are open but some are open 5 to 9 p.m.

Gopuff

Instacart

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J

Rite Aid : Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Sheetz

Shipt

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens : Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Wawa

More stores: Smaller chains and local stores may also be open on Thanksgiving. Some will post special hours on social media.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

Julie Park
3d ago

like they should be!!! its time for family!!! Thank you for giving your employees family time!! I hope you pay them holiday pay also!!!

Stacia100233 Nahda
3d ago

Thanksgiving Day, I think All Stores should be closed. Those employees need a day off and spend time with their families. It's not fair for them to work and not being able to spend time with their families. People have plenty time to purchase to go and purchase the items Before the stores close before Thanksgiving. God bless everyone and have a blessed Thanksgiving.

Best Life

Walmart May Never Lift This Major COVID Restriction

During the pandemic, major retailers have had to make significant changes to the way they operate to help mitigate the spread of COVID. For its part, Walmart limited store capacity and implemented mask requirements at all locations last year. Now, nearly two years into the pandemic, many of these changes have been reversed. The retailer no longer requires masks to be worn in stores, although it encourages it, and it's no longer limiting the number of customers that can shop in stores at one time. But there is one COVID restriction Walmart has hinted may never end. Read on to find out what one change may become part of the retailer's new normal.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
geekspin.co

What time do Target, Walmart, and Best Buy open on Black Friday?

Though some of the biggest Black Friday deals are available online, a lot of people still prefer to kick off their Christmas shopping spree in physical stores, which usually open very early and close super late on the day after Thanksgiving. For this year’s Black Friday sales, big-box retailer Target...
RETAIL
CBS Chicago

Black Friday Shopping Underway In The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– Stores have already opened their doors for Black Friday shopping. Here’s what you need to know. Walmart and Best Buy opened early. Macy’s, Bath and Body Works, Home Depot, and Lowes opened at 6 a.m. At 7 a.m., Target, GameStop, and TJ Maxx opened their doors. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, Apple is now open. For those looking to do Black Friday in bulk, Costco opened at 9 a.m. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported live outside Best Buy in South Loop where there have not been as big of crowds as in past years. The store manager told Barack that’s because they released their Black Friday sale prices days ago and many people are sleeping in. The manager said they will make their way to the store later. Experts say shoppers in the market for a specific present should buy it now if they can, instead of waiting for a better price. Toys are among the gifts that could be hard to come by. If you’re looking for a PS5, the Best Buy manager says don’t bother stopping by the Best Buy in South Loop, they don’t have them.
SHOPPING
