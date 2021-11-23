Hikers find unresponsive man 11,000 feet up on Arizona mountain, sheriff says

A 19-year-old college student has reportedly died under bizarre circumstances after falling 11 stories into a dumpster, according to the girl’s mother. Justine Gross plunged down a trash chute after being given “a smoke” by a male student last Wednesday, her mother said. Francoise Gross said she spoke to the man on Thursday, the day Justine was reported missing. “He said she had a really bad reaction, a panic or whatever,” she told NJ.com, and he was trying to take her back to the apartment on the tenth floor.” But raising more questions is Justine’s mysterious final text to a friend, sent minutes before she fell: “Something just happened.”

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO