Accidents

Hikers find unresponsive man 11,000 feet up on Arizona mountain, sheriff says

By Helena Wegner
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour hikers found an unresponsive man on Arizona’s tallest mountain, the sheriff’s office said. The 25-year-old hiker from Maine was discovered at 11,000 feet on the trail around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, on...

www.tri-cityherald.com

12 News

Mother dies after ATV rolls over in southern Arizona, police say

YUMA, Ariz. — A 54-year-old mother died Wednesday night after an ATV she was riding in with her teenage daughter rolled over and crushed them near Yuma. The 19-year-old daughter called for help at about 7:30 p.m. after the ATV crashed in a desert area near Avenue 9E and 40th Street. The daughter could not recall the exact location where the vehicle crashed.
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Wind capsizes overloaded boat, sending 4 hunters and dog into frigid Columbia

A group of hunters swam for at least half an hour after their boat capsized on the Columbia River on Tuesday morning. High winds, choppy water and an overloaded boat caused it to capsize along the river about 11 a.m., said Benton County sheriff’s Deputy Adam Flohr. The four hunters and a dog, who were not wearing life jackets, were tossed into the frigid water.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
skyhinews.com

Deceased identified in Colorado Timber Resources fatality

The Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in an industrial accident Monday at Colorado Timber Resources as Pierce Hopkins, 24, of Kremmling. The cause or manner of death was not provided, and officials with the coroner’s office said they could not release any other information at this time. Hopkins’ death is under investigation.
COLORADO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man dies after being found unresponsive in waters off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man pulled from waters off Makuu Point on Sunday has died. Authorities said 36-year-old Donald Gonzalez of Orchidland was spear fishing with a family member around 4:20 p.m. when he began struggling in the water. Officials said the other diver tried to help him, but due to the high surf, was unable to do so.
HAWAII STATE
Tri-City Herald

Hunter goes missing for ‘quite some time’ in TN after getting separated from friend

A missing hunter was rescued from a “steep hillside” after getting lost in Tennessee, rescuers said. The 49-year-old and his friend had gone out hunting in DeKalb County on the night of Monday, Nov. 22, according to a Facebook post from Rutherford County Fire & Rescue. At some point, the man had to go back to their vehicle because of a medical condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Sheriff: Boy dies after dog mauling at grandparents’ home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona County authorities say a six-year-old boy has died after being mauled by at least one dog at his grandparents’ home in the Las Cruces area. The boy died Monday shortly after being airlifted to a hospital from the Mesilla Park neighborhood where the mauling occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
TheDailyBeast

Penn State Student Dies From 11-Story Plunge Down Trash Chute After Being Offered Blunt: Report

A 19-year-old college student has reportedly died under bizarre circumstances after falling 11 stories into a dumpster, according to the girl’s mother. Justine Gross plunged down a trash chute after being given “a smoke” by a male student last Wednesday, her mother said. Francoise Gross said she spoke to the man on Thursday, the day Justine was reported missing. “He said she had a really bad reaction, a panic or whatever,” she told NJ.com, and he was trying to take her back to the apartment on the tenth floor.” But raising more questions is Justine’s mysterious final text to a friend, sent minutes before she fell: “Something just happened.”
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
WNEM

Sheriff: Man dead after pinned under combine

A 68-year-old man is dead after deputies in Tuscola County believe a combine fell on him while he was changing a tire. On Nov. 22 about 11:50 a.m., first responders were sent to a farm on Graf Road near Deckerville Road in Almer Township for a man pinned under a combine.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
SFGate

Missing woman featured by 'Dateline' found dead off California road

A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County. Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver dies in tragic White Swan accident after falling asleep behind the wheel

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — A 28-year-old woman lost her life after veering off the roadway and crashing into a guardrail in a remote section of Yakima County. According to Deputy Scott Swallow with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, firefighters, and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officers converged at the intersection of Stephenson Rd & Evans Rd around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 after reports that a vehicle ran into a guardrail.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pilot in Fatal New Mexico Plane Crash Identified as Texas Man

Authorities say the pilot who died in a small plane crash last week outside Carlsbad, New Mexico was a 27-year-old Texas man. New Mexico State Police was quoted Monday by the Carlsbad Current-Argus saying that Michael Kozlovsky of Burnet was the pilot of the Cessna that crashed before noon Friday into a communications tower that caught on fire east of Carlsbad.
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

Idaho crash involving man from Hurricane, Utah under investigation

IDAHO (ABC4)- Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a 33-year-old male from Hurricane, Utah.  The crash occurred at 1:01 pm on Sunday when the male from Hurricane was driving a Salt Lake City Express bus southbound on U.S. Highway 91. Police say he was attempting to make a left-hand turn when he […]
IDAHO STATE

