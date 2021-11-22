ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Performing Arts Center to present 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRyuH_0d4Md7D200

The Henderson County Performing Arts Center will perform its infamous and hilarious “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5. This year's production will be sponsored by Arabella Assisted Living.

"The Best Christmas Pageant" by Barbara Robinson is full of humor and heart warming moments. The play takes you to the heart of Christmas by introducing you to the Herdmans, a rough and rowdy family who are definitely on the naughty list. When they become involved in the traditional Christmas Pageant things get turned upside down, but as this family is introduced to the Christmas story for the first time heart warming moments follow.

"It’s the story of a Christmas pageant, the kind that goes on in churches every Christmas, every year, and that’s the charm of it," said Shaydi Clary, director. "When the Herdmans get involved in the Christmas pageant, the Christmas story takes on new meaning. They have never heard the Christmas story before, so when they hear it, the words aren’t just words, they mean something."

This year's production, led by Clary and stage managers Rye Joblin and Vanessa Onyskow-Lang, consists of a large multi-generational casts and a well-round backstage and technical crew who ensures the audience will be laughing.

"Sometimes, we have to pause in the middle of rehearsals from us laughing at the cast so much," Clary said. "It's hard to keep a straight face when every moment has such a funny scene or line in it. This is a definitely a show you cannot miss!"

Visit www.HCPAC.org to purchase tickets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Athens, TX
