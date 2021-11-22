ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Flash Mob Shopping..

By Turner River Terror Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 4 days ago

I'd like to flash bang their flash mobs. THERE SHOULD BE NO COMMERCIAL FISHING ALLOWED FOR ANY SPECIES THAT IS CONSIDERED OVERFISHED. Wasn't that an issue a few years back? Large groups would hit a Walmart or similar and grab what they could and haul butt. Saw Nostrums was...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morristown Minute

"Flash Mob" Robberies and Their Impact on Morristown Residents

A police car is parked outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square, the site of a recent mass theft.Photograph: Danielle Echeverria/AP. Over the last two weeks, the San Francisco Bay Area has seen a growing number of flash mob robberies. Last week a string of flash mob robberies targeted Union Square stores like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Bloomingdale’s on Friday, 11/19.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Flash Mob Thefts Of Luxury Brand Stores Increases, 9 People Charged: Report

'Tis the season for family times and holiday shopping, but authorities are warning that there may be an increase in flash robberies. In California alone, there have been several cities hit throughout the Los Angeles County area. Cars filled with thieves have appeared in front of stores before dozens of people brazenly storm a location, grab as much as they can, and drive off into the night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AFP

Flash mob thefts terrorize US retailers ahead of Christmas

US retailers are adding security and locking up goods after flash mob heists involving dozens of thieves at once stunned luxury stores in the San Francisco area and beyond, as the holiday shopping season opens. In the most shocking of recent thefts, around 80 masked people in 25 cars raided a high-end Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California east of San Francisco on Saturday, plundering its first-floor luxury goods counters in just a few minutes before fleeing. That took place one day after 40 people drove up and swarmed a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square, emptying its shelves in seconds before jumping in cars to speed away. And near Chicago, also hit by a series of similar thefts, a gang of 14 crooks swept into a Louis Vuitton store in the Oak Brook suburb, snatching more than $100,000 worth of luxury bags and garments. It was the third such attack on a Chicago-area Vuitton outlet in a month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles Daily News

Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga mall hit in latest rash of flash mob robberies

A Canoga Park mall was the scene of a flash mob-style robbery Wednesday night, similar to one pulled off at the Grove earlier this week. Around 7 p.m., three to five suspects entered a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga mall and stole nearly $25,000 worth of designer bags, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects entered the store, which was open at the time, and sprayed a security guard with a chemical substance before fleeing the scene in a green Ford mustang.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Mobs#Shoplifting#Cars#Common Sense#Flash Mob Shopping#Nordstrom
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Walmart
foxillinois.com

Authorities continue to investigate 'flash mob' robberies in California, Illinois

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Police in California and Illinois are searching for the people responsible for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Louis Vuitton. The hashtag “#flashmobrobbery” spread all over Twitter over the weekend. Several videos from Walnut Creek, California--just outside San...
RETAIL
CBS Miami

Flash Mob Robberies Have Some South Florida Retail Stores On High Alert

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us and officials say criminals are becoming more brazen, targeting stores in large groups. “We’ve seen organized shoplifting. We’ve seen violent shoplifting. But we’ve never seen the type of organized shoplifting that we’ve seen lately,” said Read Hayes, a research scientist at the University of Florida and the Loss Prevention Research Council. Hayes said crooks are now teaming up for flash mob robberies. “Five to 50 vehicles pull up, almost synonymously, as many as 30 of the occupants jump out with sledge hammers, wire cutters and other tools. They know exactly where there going...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 25

Police investigating several flash mob thefts in California

Authorities in California are investigating a string of incidents throughout the state known as flash mob thefts. At the Beverly Center, the Los Angeles Police Department said several people walked into several stores, grabbed a bunch of merchandise, and ran out without paying. At the Topanga Mall, police said a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
floridasportsman.com

Real Men Don't Shop

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. Connie and I were on the water even though it's the fall turnover here (water mix) and the fish are pretty much turned off till that's over. Needed to run the boat though so took our overly ostentatious yacht out for Thanksgiving morning. No fish, but we sure showed the neighbors some class.
SHOPPING
ktbb.com

Mall shootings, flash mob thefts mark Black Friday

(LOS ANGELES) -- Several mall shootings and flash mob robbery sprees cast a pall on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Three people were shot, including a 10-year-old, and another three suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the subsequent evacuation when gunfire broke out at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, Friday afternoon, police said.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy