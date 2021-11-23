ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Evening Forecast Nov 22nd

By Shawn Quien
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of of breezy warm offshore winds and some interesting clouds drifting up from the south. Overall, our main weather story is the offshore flow driven warmth which will take a break as we head in to Tuesday and a stronger onshore flow takes hold. Look for highs on Tuesday...

KEYT

Canada issues weather ‘red alert’ for British Columbia

Environment Canada has issued its first “red alert” for British Columbia ahead of what officials are characterizing as a dangerous weather system expected to push more atmospheric rivers into the province. “The red level is something new that we have not issued,” Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL

