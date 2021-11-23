ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, November 22 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Cover picture for the articleWe’ll be enjoying a warming trend ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be chilly again tonight with clear skies and temperatures slipping to near freezing. Sunny skies will dominate Tuesday’s forecast. Winds will pick up out of the south with afternoon temperatures climbing a little above 60°. Clouds will...

Saturday, November 26 Morning Forecast

High pressure has set in for tonight but will slide east today. The sun will be back out today, but there will be more clouds compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through this evening. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Friday, November 26 Overnight Forecast

