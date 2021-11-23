Monday, November 22 Overnight Forecast

It was a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, a little chilly at times from the winds. Temperatures tonight will be about 10 degrees above where they were last night. High pressure has set in for tonight but will slide east tomorrow. The sun will be back out tomorrow, but there will be more clouds compared to today. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through tomorrow evening. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid-60s.

WEATHER ・ 18 HOURS AGO