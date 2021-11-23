ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M to spend $205 million on upgrades to football, track & field facilities

By Rebecca Fiedler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
Texas A&M is making another huge financial investment in athletics.

On Thursday, the Board of Regents approved $205 million in improvements to the football and track and field facilities as part of the 2022-2026 university system Capital Plan.

At least $125 million will go towards upgrading the Bright Football Complex, creating new indoor practice facilities, renovating spaces, and establishing updated academic and health resource centers for athletes.

Another $55 million will be used for the creation of a new indoor track facility.

“This project will re-establish Texas A&M as a leading host site for the highest levels of competition," said Chancellor John Sharp in a news release. "But perhaps even more important than boosting Texas A&M’s exposure on the national scene, this project will provide our student-athletes with the tools they need to achieve their goals in the workplace after college.”

Junior sprinter Patrick Johnson II recalled being recruited as a high school senior when the E.B. Cushing track stadium was brand new. He said A&M’s investments in track & field is what drew him to the university above all other schools.

“The support you have as a student-athlete here is pretty much second to none, for everything you could basically want," said Johnson. "Adding and building on that for the future, for the indoor track [facility] - which will be brand new, and probably one of the best, if not the best in the country - basically just ups the game."

Texas A&M will also spend $25 million to create 31 new suites at Kyle Field.

The agenda does not list a specific start date for construction, but it includes a 30-year pay-off schedule. It mentions the university is starting a fundraising effort for the project, as they plan to pay off just over half of the project with gifts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
