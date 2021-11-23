ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Stroll 2021: Back like normal this year

By Edgar Cedillo
 4 days ago
BOZEMAN - As the holidays get closer and Downtown Bozeman gets ready for the Christmas stroll, organizers of the event say they are ready to bring back the event feeling a little bit more like normal this year.

“As far as 2021 goes it's going to look very similar to 2019,” says Makai-Lynn Randall, Program Director for Downtown Bozeman.

Downtown Bozeman is getting ready for the annual Christmas stroll this December 4th and they are ready to make the stroll feel like all the others in years past.

“We are super excited to bring the stroll back this year, we did a reimagined version in 2020 which we think will keep the spirit alive but we're excited to be back in full force in 2021,” says Randall.

But that isn't to say that some changes due to COVID won't be noticeable.

The 2021 Christmas stroll will take place Dec. 4th on Main Street 4:30 pm- 7:30 pm.

“We're limiting capacity at the indoor aspect of the event, Santa pictures, gingerbread house,” says Randall.

This year with all the worker shortages there might be fewer vendors than normal.

“A little bit fewer food vendors this year, there is just not quite a bit of a food vendor presence in the valley,” says Randal.

But that isn't to say that Downtown Bozeman isn't ready to get decked out for the holidays, you can expect to see the famous Christmas spiders go up next week.

“It all kind of kicks off next week,” says Randall.

And they are ready to make the holiday joy feel a little normal this year.

“I think people overall are pulling together and doing what they can to try and keep the spirit alive,” says Randall.

