WHITTIER (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed when a car careened into a building in Whittier early Friday morning in a fiery collision. Nov. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of East Lambert and South Colima roads at about 5:30 a.m. The impact sent one of the vehicles slamming into a building. The car became engulfed in flames, which also spread to the building as well. At least one person was killed and a second was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The circumstances of the crash were still unclear.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO