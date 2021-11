A mother of five was killed when the Tesla she was driving crashed near an elementary school in Ohio, police said.Christy Corder was driving her Tesla on 8 November morning when it overturned after going off the side of the road.A family friend confirmed to WLWT that Corder was killed in a crash around 4.15am on Gaskins Road near Merwin Elementary School in Clermont County, Ohio.Captain Mike Masterson of Pierce Township Fire Department told WCPO that the electric car made it difficult to extinguish the fire.He said: “A standard car fire, typically, once we get the fire extinguisher, it’s...

ACCIDENTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO