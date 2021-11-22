ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Oliver

ER David Workman Monday Morning Briefing

 4 days ago

Monday Motivation “Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this, too, was a gift.” – Mary Oliver I love the holiday season, especially Thanksgiving. There’s a special kind of joy that happens when you can gather with family and friends,...

TheDailyBeast

Mike Lindell’s 96-Hour ‘Thanks-A-Thon’ Derailed by Thanksgiving Dinner

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s 96-hour straight Thanksgiving-themed “Thanks-A-Thon” live-streaming event came to a screeching halt on Thursday evening because it was time for turkey. After an interview with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, both the pillow tycoon and his co-host disappeared and left viewers watching lengthy clips from their failed August “cyber symposium.”
lilith.org

Your Jewish Horoscope: Nov. 5-Dec.3, 2021

People have been looking to the stars and the changing seasons for clues and guidance about their lives since the beginning of time. In fact, the Hebrew calendar and the Jewish way of tracking time was designed around these natural cycles and still guides Judaism today. The holidays, metaphors, and teachings we are familiar with all began as connections to the natural world: shifts in the night sky, changes in the moon, the ripening fruits, the changing wind temperature. When we connect to this way of keeping time, we also connect with ancient Judaism, with our ancestors, and with our inner knowing. Often, the honoring or the neglect of the lunar phases and the life cycles of the plants coincides with the honoring or neglect of the sacred feminine within. These horoscopes are a synthesis of listening deeply to the wisdom of the Hebrew calendar and to the world around us. We invite you to take these words as inspiration to connect more deeply with yourself, your ancestors, the Hebrew calendar, and the natural world.
Thanksgiving Facts & Trivia For Your Day Of Celebration & Impress Your Guests

Thanksgiving will soon be here whether we are ready for it or not. Here are some fun facts and trivia about this day you can share with whomever you celebrate this day with. These are also some fun bits of information to share as you gather around the table, and you might even want to make a game out of the information. It’s always good to understand the reasons we celebrate various holidays. Print this out and share. Have a Happy and Joyous Thanksgiving.
FREE EVENT: Northern Lights Returns

Escondido,CA — November 27 – January 3 -5PM – 9PM Daily- FREE EVENT. Beginning November 27th, our 12-acre campus will be transformed into a spectacle of light,. hope, and joy after sunset each evening. Guests are invited to wander along our walkways,. taking in the holiday sights and sounds. After...
American Legion Post 365

The Post will be closed on Thursday, but we’ll be open the rest of the week. Come on in and let us do the cooking – and cleanup. And don’t miss Sunday BUNCO!!. American Legion Post 365 1234 S Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA.
CBS Pittsburgh

400 Years Old, Thanksgiving Was Late Being Recognized As National Holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This Thursday is a uniquely American national holiday, but Thanksgiving wasn’t always celebrated nationwide. How did this holiday become such an American tradition? KDKA’s Jon Delano says Thanksgiving has always been special for his family. His ninth great-grandfather, Philippe de Lannoy, arrived in Plymouth in late 1621 after the first Thanksgiving and has often wondered what he missed when 90 Native Americans and 52 Pilgrim survivors enjoyed the first harvest feast. “There are two eyewitness accounts of that event which was a three-day harvest festival with lots of feasting and fellowship. But it wasn’t until two years later that the...
Mary Oliver
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Go Behind the Scenes of the Upcoming Holiday Reboot

The Waltons’ Homecoming, the reboot of the classic Christmas special is right around the corner. The made-for-TV movie premieres tomorrow, November 28rh on the CW Network. If you’re one of the many people who are excited to see what an updated version of the iconic Christmas special looks like, that sounds like a long wait.
hiltonheadchamber.org

Monday Briefing

It’s hard to believe that this Thursday is Thanksgiving, and we’ll usher in 2022 in six short weeks. As you break bread this week with family and friends, we hope you take a moment to reflect on how fortunate we are as a community. Our glass is more than half-full...
