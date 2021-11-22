ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Netflix Employee at the Center of Protests Against Dave Chappelle Resigns

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A Netflix employee at the center of protests over its streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special, has resigned and is withdrawing an unfair labor practice charge against the company. "I have resigned from Netflix as of 11/21/2021. This isn’t how I thought things would end,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Duke Ellington School Delays Naming Theater After Dave Chappelle

(Reuters) - The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in Northwest D.C., said it will postpone renaming its theater after Dave Chappelle, one of its best known graduates, to engage with members of the school who raised concerns about the comedian's latest Netflix comedy special. The event, originally scheduled for...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Dave Chappelle arts school holds off naming theatre after comedian over Netflix special backlash

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts says it will delay renaming its theatre after Dave Chappelle following the backlash over his latest Netflix special The Closer, which has seen the comedian accused of transphobia.Scheduled for 23 November, the renaming ceremony has now been shifted to April next year owing to the uproar from the LGBT+ community around the comedian’s comments around “cancel culture” in his Netflix special, the Arts school said in a detailed statement on Friday.Duke Ellington, a Washington DC public school from which Chappelle graduated in 1991, said that The Closer “contains controversial material juxtaposing discrimination...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
leedaily.com

Bill Maher, Chris Cuomo Clash on Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special: It Isn’t ‘Transphobic’

Over the controversy about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix stand-up special, Bill Maher, “Real-Time” host got involved in some conflict with Chris Cuomo, CNN Anchor. For the remarks that Chappelle made on “The Closer” endorsing J.K. Rowling in that gender is based on fact, signifying himself on “team TERF” that stands for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist that led to provoke at Netflix amongst its employees and talent although the giant streaming platform chose to stand behind amidst the controversy, critics censured Chappelle as “transphobic” for the remarks.
CELEBRITIES
blac.media

The Closer: Let’s talk about Dave Chappelle

Let me preface everything I’m about to say by stating that I am a comedian, writer, and father of four. My life is about words, the intention of words, and the power words can carry. I am keenly aware of how tone and inflection can take a sentence from an uninspired string of syllables to a Southern Baptist preacher-level fire and brimstone sermon. I know that the intention of my words means just as much as how I say them. I love words! I love sentence structure, I love researching words, and as a comedian and especially as a father, I know just how much words matter.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Employee#The Center Of Protests#Reuters#Nlrb#Pagels Minor And Field
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Buckingham Palace Issues Rare Statement Over 'Unfounded' Claims in Prince Harry, William Documentary

Buckingham Palace is setting the record straight when it comes to BBC Two's new documentary The Princes and the Press. According to E! News, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace released a joint statement about the claims in the documentary. The statement, which was included at the end of the documentary, featured the royals addressing the "unfounded claims" that BBC Two chose to include in the program.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Down Bad For Kim Kardashian

Following last night’s revealing Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West continues to campaign for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to consider taking him back. On Friday afternoon, the father of four shared a sweet throwback photo with the socialite, along with a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Dave Chappelle uninvited to fundraiser at his old high school

Dave Chappelle has reportedly been uninvited from a fundraiser at his old high school. Chappelle’s new comedy special The Closer has prompted backlash from the LGBTQ community for comments deemed transphobic. In a new performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last Friday (November 12), the comedian addressed the situation after...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Che's new Netflix standup special contains a degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from his friend Dave Chappelle's The Closer

The SNL star saying "I don't want no trouble" is a recurring theme in his new special, Shame the Devil, and his promotion of it, which has included an awkward The View interview and an in-depth Sunday Today profile. But while Che ignores the Simone Biles controversy from over the summer, he does delve into the backlash over calling Caitlyn Jenner "Bruce Jenner." He explains he had no idea about "dead-naming" trans people and, while doubling down on the joke, refers to Jenner as a "she." "Shame the Devil is hardly Che’s best material to date and there is a laid-back vibe—he rarely gets up off the stool—that sometimes works to his advantage and sometimes just makes jokes fall flat. But it does contain at least some degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from Chappelle’s latest Netflix special," says Matt Wilstein. "The most insightful and illuminating section comes about halfway through when Che explains why he likes to tell 'dark' jokes. 'I like making fun of dark sh*t, that’s just how I process information,' he tells the crowd, adding, 'Some people like to make sad sh*t sadder.'" ALSO: Shame the Devil is Che's "roll-out-of-bed special. It’s a chat on the stoop, a late-night musing, a hangout with a buddy to shoot the sh*t."
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Blake Moynes Admits To Bad Habit Amid Breakup

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes seems to find something that brings him happiness. Keep reading to find out about this and more. In The Wake Of A Messy Break Up, Blake Admits To A Bad Habit. Blake Moynes has been the topic of headlines for a few weeks since he...
CELEBRITIES
Classix 102.9

Dave Chappelle’s Alma Mater Delays Renaming Ceremony Over Backlash

The Duke Ellington School of The Arts, Dave Chappelle's alma mater, has decided to delay an event where he would've been honored with the school's theater bearing his name. The event, originally scheduled for November 23rd was postponed so that administrators could meet with students who had concerns over his commentary about trans people in his last Netflix special.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘Being the Ricardos’ Director Aaron Sorkin Defends Netflix Over Dave Chappelle Controversy

“My play, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ had to shut down along with everyone else a year ago March, when COVID came along, and during that year and a half, five different school districts in the country banned the teaching of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ along with ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ and ‘Of Mice and Men,’” Sorkin said in an interview published in The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy