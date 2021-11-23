Waukesha business owners react to Christmas parade tragedy

It's been more than 24 hours since the senseless attack happened at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Main Street opened up Monday afternoon and while traffic picked up in the area, things are still quiet.

Many business owners opted to not open their doors for several different reasons.

Dan Schneiderman owns Vinyl Vault Records and came into work much like he does every Sunday. He prepared to sell records and watch the holiday parade go by.

However, things took a turn for the worst.

"It happened so fast. I saw the car coming and hit roughly 10 to 12 people," Schneiderman said. "When it happened it was very much like a TV show when something happened and all the sound stopped."

Schneiderman loves the sound of music, but is haunted by a certain sound now.

"The sound of people getting hit was pretty tough," he said.

Down the road at Martha Merrell's Books & Toys, owner Norman Bruce can't stop thinking about the tragedy.

"There was a lot of confusion," Bruce said. "Parents who came and would shout their child's name hoping they would get a response."

Much like Schneiderman, Bruce ushered in nearly 200 people into his store, including some members of the Waukesha South Marching Band.

He said many students were frantic, because of what they could see out his store.

"They could see there were a few of the band members laying out in the street," Bruce said.

A joyous event turned into a nightmare, but Bruce said the community is resilient.

"I think they do feel broken but I think they also feel support from people wanting to make them feel whole again," Bruce smiled.

Two stores, blocks apart, brought together by this senseless act. Both praying for better days.

