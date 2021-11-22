Combatting senior abuse gets bipartisan backing

Jesse Watters revealed the effect of Joe Biden’s policies on the economy and his approval rating Saturday on “Watters’ World.”. JESSE WATTERS: It’s Thanksgiving weekend, a time to count our blessings. But many Americans are angry this year. This holiday breaking the bank for so many, thanks to our incompetent leader. Joe Biden’s a horrible president. He’s ineffective and completely out of touch. Americans are tired of his lies and broken promises, and it’s showing more than ever. He hit a record low approval at 36%. Polls show Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024, but Joe’s now telling them he’s running, just to try to calm them down.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO