Combatting senior abuse gets bipartisan backing

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement. On Nov. 19, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced that a pilot version of the bipartisan Rebuilding Economies and Creating Opportunities for More People Everywhere to Excel Act (RECOMPETE Act) was included in the House-passed Build Back Better Act. The RECOMPETE Act, which Rep. Kilmer introduced with U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) and the support of over 50 Members of Congress, would establish a new federal grant program at the Economic Development Administration (EDA) that would empower persistently distressed communities to develop, implement, and carry out 10-year economic development strategies and create jobs. The Recompete Pilot Grant, included in the Build Back Better Act, would provide $1.2 billion for EDA to establish this critical economic development program.
Comments / 0