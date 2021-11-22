ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Combatting senior abuse gets bipartisan backing

By Mark Schoeff Jr.
InvestmentNews
 5 days ago

Protecting elderly investors from financial exploitation has become a reliable bipartisan issue on Capitol Hill at a time when lawmakers aren’t working together on many other topics. Another example of its cross-aisle support was a unanimous voice vote by the House Financial Services Committee last week to advance legislation...

The Suburban Times

Kilmer’s Bipartisan Legislation Included as Pilot Program in Build Back Better Act

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement. On Nov. 19, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced that a pilot version of the bipartisan Rebuilding Economies and Creating Opportunities for More People Everywhere to Excel Act (RECOMPETE Act) was included in the House-passed Build Back Better Act. The RECOMPETE Act, which Rep. Kilmer introduced with U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) and the support of over 50 Members of Congress, would establish a new federal grant program at the Economic Development Administration (EDA) that would empower persistently distressed communities to develop, implement, and carry out 10-year economic development strategies and create jobs. The Recompete Pilot Grant, included in the Build Back Better Act, would provide $1.2 billion for EDA to establish this critical economic development program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Americans are 'angry' and Democrats are 'nervous' over Joe Biden's policies: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters revealed the effect of Joe Biden’s policies on the economy and his approval rating Saturday on “Watters’ World.”. JESSE WATTERS: It’s Thanksgiving weekend, a time to count our blessings. But many Americans are angry this year. This holiday breaking the bank for so many, thanks to our incompetent leader. Joe Biden’s a horrible president. He’s ineffective and completely out of touch. Americans are tired of his lies and broken promises, and it’s showing more than ever. He hit a record low approval at 36%. Polls show Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024, but Joe’s now telling them he’s running, just to try to calm them down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Elder Financial Abuse#Senate Democrats#Capitol Hill#House#The Lxr Group#Republicans#Democratic#Gop
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Organizer Ali Alexander Will Comply With Subpoena Because He’s Broke

Ali Alexander, one of the main organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot, has announced that he will comply with a congressional subpoena over his role in the attempted insurrection. In a video posted to Telegram on Saturday evening, Alexander appeared on camera for the first time in months, saying he will be “privately deposed in December,” while adding that he doesn’t plan on fighting the subpoena because he doesn’t have “money to spend on legal bills.”
PROTESTS
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Government Coming for a Piece of Your Social Security Checks?

Social Security will be one of the most important sources of income that you rely on in your later years. You don’t have to worry about these benefits running out and can count on them going up when inflation increases prices, thanks to the way the retirement benefits program is designed.
BUSINESS
Kansas Reflector

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FOREIGN POLICY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Law benefiting first responders gets bipartisan support from Minnesota delegation

A bill centered on first responders that attracted bipartisan support from Minnesota's congressional delegation became law this month. "Our first responders put themselves at risk every day to keep our communities safe, and we must provide those who are injured or killed and the families of our fallen heroes with the benefits they deserve," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. "This bill will ensure they are compensated in a timely manner so they can get the care they need."
MINNESOTA STATE

