MDHHS provides guidance ahead of Thanksgiving

 4 days ago
Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified Michigan as the biggest hotspot for COVID-19 in the country.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel joined 7 UpFront Monday night.

“Our weather has started to get cold, so people are gathering more indoors. And I think many people just need to be reminded that COVID still is out there, we are still dealing with it and to stick to those basic public health mitigation practices,” Hertel said.

