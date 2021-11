ENID, Okla. — A local annual auction and fundraising campaign currently is running to provide funding needed to keep a residential youth shelter open. The Nights of Shelter campaign, hosted by Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, began its third annual auction event Nov. 9. The online art auction runs on Facebook until the end of November. On Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m., a Meet the Artists reception will be held at DaVinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria on Willow, where the final night of the auction will wrap up.

