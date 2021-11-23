ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

River Food Pantry begins distribution of Thanksgiving meals

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Weeks of food preparation by the River Food Pantry and Madison College came to fruition as free Thanksgiving meal distribution began on Monday morning.

Volunteers have been preparing the meals for the past two weeks, cooking and freezing what they can ahead of time.

Cooked in partnership with culinary students and instructors at Madison College, the pantry has used 80 turkeys, 800 pounds of potatoes, 50 gallons of gravy and more to serve an expected 2,500 Dane County residents.

“We’re ready for a thousand today, but I think we’ll do much less,” Chris Tuttle, a chef for the pantry, said. “Tomorrow, I wouldn’t be surprised if we broke a thousand. That’s probably going to be the biggest day. By Wednesday, it tapers off a little as people get ready for the weekend.”

Those in need can pick up the Thanksgiving groceries at the pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.

