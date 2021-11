After another two-point loss Sunday, can the New Orleans Saints get over the hump, end their two-game losing streak and make a push toward the playoffs?. The Saints once again rallied in the fourth quarter, trailing by double digits while entering the last frame for the second game in a row. The Tennessee Titans held a 23-12 lead early in the fourth quarter. After the Saints offense was inconsistent over the course of the game, they put together two drives, which gave them a chance to tie late in the game. However, missed extra points and a missed two-point conversion ended up being the difference.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO