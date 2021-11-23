ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia and its neighbors are seeing COVID-19 spikes

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8R75_0d4MSHua00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Testing and vaccination drive-thru clinics are busy this week as case numbers continue to rise in many locations.

West Virginia had 557 new COVID-19 cases in just the past day and the number of active cases is at 6,996. 25% of all new positive cases in the last seven days are people age 20 and younger.

Doctors say one of the most effective ways of preventing a further surge is for adults to get booster shots.

Pfizer: Vaccine is 100 percent effective in adolescents

“If you are above the age of 18 and you had your first two doses of vaccine more than six months ago, for Pfizer and Moderna, go get that booster shot. No restrictions, no requirements whatsoever and if you had the Johnson & Johnson shot [and] it’s been more than two months, go get that booster shot,” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says.

The state’s alert map shows that 41 of the 55 counties are either orange or red, signaling the highest rates of transmission.

Public health officials say there is still plenty of time to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving. For times and locations, go to the DHHR website or check with your local pharmacy.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

FirstEnergy planning West Virginia solar energy project

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – FirstEnergy Corp. has applied to build five solar energy projects throughout its West Virginia service territory. If approved by West Virginia regulators, the company estimates that the projects would generate 50 megawatts of electricity. The plans comply with a 2020 bill passed by the state legislature that permits electric utilities to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
Charleston, WV
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Spikes#Thanksgiving#Dhhr#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

Wild turkeys strut their stuff in Gahanna, Ohio

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH)–More than a dozen wild turkeys were seen flocked together on Thanksgiving Day morning. Our sister station NBC4i.com’s digital director Brian Hofmann recorded the flock of birds. They were rummaging for food in his backyard. If you’re wondering, it is illegal to hunt or trap fowl in the city limits of Gahanna according […]
GAHANNA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cold for now but warmer down the road?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Although temperatures today will be stuck in the 30s for highs, there are signs of a major pattern change in the weather coming for December. The eastern U.S. has been in a trough-like pattern for the last month due to a blocking mechanism over the Atlantic Ocean. This feature is falling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy