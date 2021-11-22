ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

4th WMS issues joint statement

knoxvilletimes.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The fourth World Media Summit (WMS), hosted by Xinhua News Agency on Monday, issued a joint statement. Representatives from over 240 media outlets across the globe attended the event in Beijing either by person or online. Under the theme of "Media Growth Strategy under...

www.knoxvilletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wms#Xinhua News Agency#New Media#4th Wms#Better Vision#New Markets
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
KRON4 News

New COVID variant ‘omicron’ is highly transmissible, WHO says

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Africa's international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor, and they discussed cooperation on vaccinating people in Africa against Covid-19, the State Department said. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africaâs scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africaâs government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said. First under Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly criticized China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. It has now killed nearly 5.2 million people.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Saturday advised against travel to eight southern African countries after the White House announced new travel restrictions in response to a new COVID-19 variant. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level...
TRAVEL
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the Second Kenya-U.S. Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

The Governments of the Republic of Kenya and the United States of America held the second session of the Kenya – United States Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Nairobi on November 17, 2021. Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discussed strengthening the strategic partnership across all five pillars and advancing peace and prosperity in Africa and the western Indian Ocean region through the following actions:
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy