FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – While a ban on texting and driving is not new, Kentuckians may soon be asked to put their phones down while driving altogether. Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, testified before the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation on Monday about his intentions to file a bill for the 2022 legislative session that would only allow the hands-free use of a personal communication device while driving.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO