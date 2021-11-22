ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police tie car used in Young Dolph's killing to 2nd shooting

By ADRIAN SAINZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfllv_0d4MO7k300
-Rapper Killed-Young Dolph A memorial to slain rapper Young Dolph sits in front of the boarded windows at Makeda's Cookies on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Police said Young Dolph was fatally shot inside the popular Memphis bakery on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz) (Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Tennessee have tied a car used in the killing of rapper Young Dolph to a shooting that left a woman dead and wounded another person days before the ambush on the hip-hop artist, authorities said Monday.

Two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into a Memphis bakery where Young Dolph was buying cookies Wednesday and killed him, Memphis police said. Police have released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting, but no suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made.

The same car was used in a Nov. 12 shooting in the city of Covington, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Memphis, Capt. Jack Howell of the Covington Police Department told The Associated Press.

Howell said the Mercedes followed another vehicle out of a nighttime high school football game. At an intersection, two people got out of the Mercedes and fired about 40 rounds from high-powered rifles into the other car, Howell said.

Two women were shot. One woman died of her wounds, and the other woman remains hospitalized, Howell said. Covington police are working with Memphis authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on the search for the suspects, who are believed to be from the Memphis area, Howell said.

Evidence found in the Mercedes when it was located in a Memphis neighborhood Saturday tied the car to both shootings, Howell said.

“The car connected with our shooting is also connected with the shooting in Memphis regarding the rapper,” Howell said.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Johnston Jr., had been in his hometown of Memphis to participate in Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and visit a cancer center. Friends and associates handed out turkeys, stuffing mix and cranberry sauce at a Memphis church Friday, an event the 36-year-old rapper helped organize and was supposed to attend.

Young Dolph was shot at Makeda's Cookies, a beloved, family-owned bakery known for its tasty butter cookies and banana pudding. The bakery was a favorite of the rapper, who regularly visited it when he was in the city.

The store where he was shot, which is near Memphis International Airport, remained boarded up and could be closed for the rest of the year, the bakery's management has said.

A second location in downtown Memphis reopened to customers Monday. More than $85,000 has been donated online in support of the bakery, which is named after a 6-year-old girl who died of cancer.

Fans of the cookie shop, which also sells its products in grocery stores and caters events, say it is an important part of the community.

Julian Boyd, a co-owner of D'Bos Wings N More restaurant, said the Black-owned bakery was popular among celebrities and regular folks alike.

“As a community, we have to do a better job of loving and supporting our Black-owned businesses instead of inflicting violence in them,” Boyd said. “All of the attention that this beautiful Black-owned business is getting is going to be directly related with gun violence. That's terrible.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for burglarizing church, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man spent Thanksgiving behind bars after he was connected to a church burglary a few weeks ealier. According to the Memphis Police Department, someone broke into a church on Trezevant St. on September 21 and stole a keyboard worth $1,500 along with multiple other items.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shooting leaves man seriously injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was left in critical condition after bullets flew in Cherokee neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said that a man was found shot on Pinecrest Drive around 4 p.m. That man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Covington, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Victim identified in shooting at Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened in August at a local apartment complex. The shooting happened Aug. 15 at the Macon Crossing Apartments in the 1000 block of Homer. Officers found a man, identified as Terrance Irby (”Pooh”), suffering from multiple gunshot...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Gun Violence#Mercedes Benz#The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One man shot in southwest Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been shot in southwest Memphis on Thanksgiving. Memphis Police responded to a shooting Thanksgiving morning in the 3600 block of Buffalo Road. A man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to police. The suspect fled the scene wearing a black shirt...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 seriously injured in shooting at Tacoma Mall in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was seriously injured on Black Friday in a shooting that was reported at the Tacoma Mall, KIRO-TV reported. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO that people were hiding in the mall Friday night after between three and 15 shots were fired in the food court. Stores went into lockdown in response to the gunfire, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
77K+
Followers
76K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy