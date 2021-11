$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. Buckle those seatbelts because it’s victory lap time for me in the Play at Your Own Risk Column. I hit on four of five players in Week 11, as Russell Wilson was QB24 with 8.5 fantasy points, Michael Pittman’s brutal 3.3 half-PPR points came in as WR70, Zack Moss was RB71 with just a half of a point, and Kyle Pitts checked in as the TE26 with a mere 4.4 half-PPR points. Only Terry McLaurin proved me wrong with an 18.8 performance as the WR7 last week.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO