LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced measures to get goods off ships backed up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and into stores. The new $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, signed by President Joe Biden Monday, will give $17 billion to ports across the country. Though it’s unknown how much California get, the governor said the majority of it will go to future infrastructure. RELATED: New Infrastructure Bill To Bring Billions To LA, Officials Say The immediate concern, however, is getting the logjam of containers unloaded so that they can get goods to consumers in time for...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO