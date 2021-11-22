ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation Cabinet crews spotted working on MLK bridge

By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
Workers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were out Monday morning inspecting the "bump" on the Martin Luther King Bridge on Monticello Street. Carla Slavey

Monday morning drivers on Monticello Street may have seen movement from road crews surrounding the Martin Luther King bridge and wondered if those crews were working on what motorists hoped they were working on.

Well, that seems to be the case. Amber Hale, information officer with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8, said that staff were working on fixing the bump between the bridge and the roadway.

The eastbound lanes on the west end of the bridge have been a sore spot for drivers for several years now, with many noting that either the metal lip of the bridge appears to be rising or the roadway itself seems to be settling.

The result was the corner of the metal poking up and causing a noticeable jolt to vehicles as they drove over it.

Many have been worried as to what the sharp metal edge may be doing to tires and rims.

Concerns have been raised at several Somerset City Council meetings over the past year, with city officials noting that Monticello was a state road, and therefore the repairs must go through the Transportation Cabinet.

As recently as the last meeting, council members were discussing the issue. Councilor Jim Mitchell said he has spoken with someone from KYTC. That person had told Mitchell that a geologist said the problem was caused by a vertical slide underground below the bridge.

Therefore, it’s not clear whether Monday’s work on the bridge was meant to be a permanent or a temporary fix, but Hale said crews were hopeful their work would be completed by Monday or Tuesday morning at the latest.

