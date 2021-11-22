Jefferson gives Vikings go-to target, and big-game mentality

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson went to work on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, grabbing nine catches for an impressive 143 yards. In the process, he reached a pretty remarkable feat that only Odell Beckham Jr has done. Via NFL on CBS:. Talk about effectiveness. Posting 100+...
INGLEWOOD — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson searched for Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen on the sideline after Jefferson completed an 18-yard reception in the second quarter. Jefferson tossed the ball at Allen and barked a few words. That might have been Jefferson’s way of saying he was deserving...
LOS ANGELES – Ten weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) finally figured out what it’s going to take to stay in the race for the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. It didn’t come in the form of some grand epiphany that coach Mike Zimmer had during...
Against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, wide receiver Justin Jefferson demonstrated the importance of the role he plays in the Minnesota Vikings success. Justin Jefferson is cutting up defenses again! The Minnesota Vikings 22-year-old standout wide receiver had a very efficient day against the Los Angeles Chargers en route to a crucial 27-20 win on Sunday.
During last week's loss to Baltimore, the Minnesota Vikings forgot about Justin Jefferson. Despite hauling in a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Jefferson had just five targets during the game and lamented about the Vikings' game plan during his weekly press conference. But on Sunday, the Vikings made no...
Winning on the road is never easy in the NFL, but the Vikings managed to get such a victory in Week 10. Minnesota pulled off a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Vikings did enough late to have a close game end in their favor. John Breech...
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The lack of involvement for Justin Jefferson was so glaring in Minnesota's two recent losses that coach Mike Zimmer made a point to pull him aside last week and assure him the ball was coming his way. Zimmer rather paternalistically asked Jefferson to promise to practice...
Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson bedazzled fans and pundits during his rookie season, following up his 2020 effort this season with an equally as impressive sophomore campaign through nine games. Last year, it was exciting for Vikings fans to realize the replacement for Stefon Diggs really wasn’t too far off Diggs’...
When the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings, two of the most exciting receivers in the NFL will do battle. Prior to their matchup, Packers star Davante Adams had a lot to say about second-year Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Leading up to the game between the NFC North...
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was all smiles following his team's wild 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. And he had every right to be. The Vikings had just handed their more-heralded NFC North rivals only their third loss the season, pulling within two games of the division lead in the process.
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a shocking win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. This team has played a lot better than their record shows, and Minnesota proved that with a big win over their divisional rival. During the post-game interviews, Justin Jefferson gets savage after his monster performance against Green Bay.
Justin Jefferson wore a Randy Moss T-shirt in warmups on Sunday, proof that Minnesota greats appreciate history. Remember, Prince wore a ruffled shirt, just like Jimi Hendrix. Jefferson dressed for success, then undressed the Packers secondary in a performance that made you wonder if the Vikings have another receiver running a fly route toward the Hall of Fame.
MINNEAPOLIS – The previous three games, the Green Bay Packers held three of the NFL’s star quarterbacks, Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Seattle’s Russell Wilson, to a 59.7 passer rating, a 56.4 percent completion rate and one touchdown pass. The previous two games, the Packers held Kansas...
MINNEAPOLIS -- As he warmed up Sunday morning, second-year receiver Justin Jefferson wore a black T-shirt bearing four images of Randy Moss. Hours later, Jefferson dazzled against the rival Green Bay Packers, turning in a performance that would make the Minnesota Vikings legend proud. The 22-year-old topped 100 receiving yards...
Justin Jefferson is known for being a receiver. On Tuesday, he was giving. Through his JJetts Foundation, the Minnesota Vikings star helped distribute 100 Thanksgiving meals at the Groveland Emergency Food Shelf in Minneapolis. He did so with a big smile on his face. A day after Jefferson caught eight...
Following his big game Sunday against Green Bay, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Wednesday was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jefferson caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-31 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. His 23-yard touchdown catch with 2:17 remaining gave the Vikings a 31-24 lead. The Packers tied the score 31-31 before Greg Joseph won the game with a 29-yard field goal on the final play.
EAGAN, Minn. — There's a lot of talk about where Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen rank among receiving tandems in the NFL. Numbers certainly back it up. Jefferson (63 receptions, 944 yards and six touchdowns) and Thielen (58 receptions, 624 yards and eight touchdowns) are the only two receivers on the same team in the top 13 in receptions and the only duo with at least six receiving touchdowns in 2021.
Justin Jefferson is the best playmaker for the Minnesota Vikings and it is time they start treating him like it. After voicing some of his concern with a lack of touches earlier this season, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson has been nothing short of amazing. With two straight performances of 140-plus total yards, Jefferson is putting on a clinic as the Vikings fight for a playoff spot.
After ten games, all of them close, there are some interesting trends and insights emerging from this Vikings team that seem to break with past editions in the Mike Zimmer era. Here are a few notable insights, along with a look into the rest of the season. The Vikings Aren’t...
